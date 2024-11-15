Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTCQB: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Third quarter revenue grew 53% to $2.01M vs. $1.31M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter gross profit grew 42% to $1.2M vs. $0.85M in the prior year period and vs. $0.975M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter total operating expenses decreased 70% to $1.69M vs. $5.6M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter net loss to common shareholders decreased 728% to $0.57M vs. $4.78M in the prior year period and vs. $0.86M in 2Q24
  • Cash at 9/30/24 was $0.36M vs. $0.98M at 12/31/23

“In Q3, we saw further gains towards profitability, through increased organic revenue growth, expense reduction, and an acquisition (Eastern Standard). Eastern Standard had revenues of $3.3M and net income of $600K, on an unaudited basis, the first 9 months of the year and will be part of our consolidated financials from Q4 onwards,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

“Quarterly revenue rose 53% year-over-year, and 16.5% quarter-over-quarter, while total loss from operations decreased to $485,478, down from $4,740,623 in Q3 2023 and $759,119 in Q2 2024.”

“Operational improvements made earlier in Q2 within several portfolio companies yielded substantial cost savings, with impacts most noticeable in August and September 2024. Every month of the quarter improved upon the previous, which should bode well for Q4.”

“September marked a milestone with monthly revenues exceeding $700,000 for the first time, and while the net loss for the month was $352,714, non-cash expenses such as amortization made up $346,801 of this loss, meaning we lost less than $6,000 in cash for the month of the quarter which typically has the highest expenses.”

“Moving into Q4, the acquisition of Eastern Standard will contribute to our consolidated results and is expected to add more profit to the bottom-line.”

"What’s more, we continue to explore organic growth opportunities, operational efficiencies, and further accretive acquisitions assisted by our Onfolio Agency SPV model and joint-venture investors.”

“We mentioned in the previous quarter’s earnings release that we might achieve profitability without closing on additional acquisitions. We made good progress towards that end and finished Q3 not far off from that goal. We also secured another profitable acquisition on the final day of the quarter, further closing the gap. As we head into Q4, we believe we still have more organic growth to unlock, we have additional acquisitions in our pipeline, and our cash burn has slowed significantly,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Our company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and our experience and skillset allows us to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries: 
investors@onfolio.com 


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
 September December 31
  2024   2023 
Assets   
    
Current Assets:   
Cash$363,244  $982,261 
Accounts receivable, net 226,664   90,070 
Inventory 55,330   92,637 
Prepaids and other current assets 155,305   111,097 
Total Current Assets 800,543   1,276,065 
    
Intangible assets 4,069,795   3,110,204 
Goodwill 3,112,987   1,167,194 
Due from related party 126,013   150,971 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007   154,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 267,483   273,042 
Other assets 10,323   - 
    
Total Assets$8,575,151  $6,131,483 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity   
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$786,717  $493,816 
Dividends payable 87,248   68,011 
Notes payable, current 311,577   17,323 
Contingent consideration 1,929,000   60,000 
Deferred revenue 187,246   149,965 
Total Current Liabilities 3,301,788   789,115 
    
Notes payable 840,000   - 
Notes payable - related parties 199,000   - 
Due to joint ventures - long term -   - 
Total Liabilities 4,340,788   789,115 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized   
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 118,060 and 92,260 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 118   93 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 and 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 5,128   5,108 
Additional paid-in capital 21,877,261   21,107,311 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 153,691   182,465 
Accumulated deficit (18,106,474)  (15,952,609)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,929,724   5,342,368 
Non-Controlling Interests 304,639   - 
Total Stockholders' Equity 4,234,363   5,342,368 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$8,575,151  $6,131,483 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
         
  For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Revenue, services $919,044  $433,490  $2,635,761  $1,121,641 
Revenue, product sales  1,092,728   879,821   2,689,512   2,853,447 
Total Revenue  2,011,772   1,313,311   5,325,273   3,975,088 
         
Cost of revenue, services  625,676   218,063   1,549,900   651,849 
Cost of revenue, product sales  180,421   247,533   589,931   916,740 
Total cost of revenue  806,097   465,596   2,139,831   1,568,589 
         
Gross profit  1,205,675   847,715   3,185,442   2,406,499 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  1,473,885   1,532,152   4,316,089   4,724,357 
Professional fees  193,611   216,082   595,056   843,910 
Acquisition costs  18,979   77,525   122,266   285,532 
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets  4,678   3,762,579   4,678   3,952,516 
Total operating expenses  1,691,153   5,588,338   5,038,089   9,806,315 
         
Loss from operations  (485,478)  (4,740,623)  (1,852,647)  (7,399,816)
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income  657   2,826   (5,560)  14,921 
Dividend income  5,844   94   5,844   1,610 
Interest income (expense), net  (20,126)  10,231   (60,564)  68,989 
Other income  1,344   (5,687)  2,934   2,937 
Impairment of investments  -   -   -   - 
Loss on sale of asset  -   -   -   - 
Total other income   (12,281)  7,464   (57,346)  88,457 
         
Loss before income taxes  (497,759)  (4,733,159)  (1,909,993)  (7,311,359)
         
Income tax (provision) benefit  -   -   -   - 
         
Net loss  (497,759)  (4,733,159)  (1,909,993)  (7,311,359)
         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  8,043   -   9,961   - 
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.  (489,716)  (4,733,159)  (1,900,032)  (7,311,359)
         
Preferred Dividends  (87,720)  (54,231)  (253,833)  (155,500)
Net loss to common shareholders $(577,436) $(4,787,390) $(2,153,865) $(7,466,859)
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
Basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.94) $(0.42) $(1.46)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  5,127,395   5,110,195   5,114,767   5,110,195 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
 
                  
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
                  
Balance, December 31, 202392,260 $93 5,107,395 $5,108 $21,107,311  $(15,952,609) $182,465  $-  $5,342,368 
     -  -    -   -   -   - 
Acquisition of Business17,000  17 -  -  484,983   -   -   126,000   611,000 
Sale of preferred stock for cash400  - -  -  10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  17,887   -   -   -   17,887 
Warrants issued for acquisition-  - -  -    -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (81,645)  -   -   (81,645)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   (39,134)  -   (39,134)
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (629,833)  -   (664)  (630,497)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2024109,660  110 5,107,395  5,108  21,620,181   (16,664,087)  143,331   125,336   5,229,979 
     -  -    -   -   -   - 
Acquisition of Business8,000  8 -  -  199,992   -   -   200,000   400,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  27,510   -   -   -   27,510 
Common stock issued for exercise of options-  - 20,000  20  (20)  -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (84,468)  -   -   (84,468)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   15,788     15,788 
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (3,600)  (3,600)
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (780,483)  -   (1,254)  (781,737)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2024117,660 $118 5,127,395 $5,128 $21,847,663  $(17,529,038) $159,119  $320,482  $4,803,472 
                  
Proceeds from sale of Preferred Stock400  - -  -  10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Cash received from exercise of options-  - -  -  12,960   -   -   -   12,960 
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  6,638   -   -   -   6,638 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (87,720)  -   -   (87,720)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   (5,428)    (5,428)
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (7,800)  (7,800)
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (489,716)  -   (8,043)  (497,759)
                  
Balance, September 30, 2024118,060 $118 5,127,395 $5,128 $21,877,261  $(18,106,474) $153,691  $304,639  $4,234,363 
                  
Balance, December 31, 202269,660  70 5,107,395  5,108  19,950,776   (7,580,490)  96,971   -   12,472,435 
                  
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  233,355   -   -   -   233,355 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (51,025)  -   -   (51,025)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   (7,481)  -   (7,481)
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (1,284,075)  -   -   (1,284,075)
                  
Balance, March 31, 202369,660  70 5,107,395  5,108  20,184,131   (8,915,590)  89,490   -   11,363,209 
                  
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  250,242   -   -   -   250,242 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (50,244)  -   -   (50,244)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   20,067   -   20,067 
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (1,294,125)  -   -   (1,294,125)
                  
Balance, June 30, 202369,660 $70 5,107,395 $5,108 $20,434,373  $(10,259,959) $109,557  $-  $10,289,149 
                  
Stock-based compensation-  - -  -  86,436   -   -   -   86,436 
Preferred dividends-  - -  -  -   (54,231)  -   -   (54,231)
Foreign currency translation-  - -  -  -   -   (35,647)  -   (35,647)
Net loss-  - -  -  -   (4,733,159)  -   -   (4,733,159)
                  
Balance, September 30, 202369,660 $70 5,107,395 $5,108 $20,520,809  $(15,047,349) $73,910  $-  $5,552,548 
                  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
    
  2024   2023 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net loss$(1,909,993) $(7,311,359)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation expense 52,035   570,033 
Equity method income 5,560   (14,921)
Dividends received from equity method investment -   20,473 
Amortization of intangible assets 891,288   549,914 
Impairment of intangible assets 4,677   3,952,516 
Net change in:   
Accounts receivable (136,594)  40,076 
Inventory 37,307   (9,363)
Prepaids and other current assets (44,208)  90,623 
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 292,900   (119,265)
Due to joint ventures 24,958   (45,232)
Deferred revenue 37,281   115,709 
Due to related parties -   - 
    
Net cash used in operating activities (744,789)  (2,160,796)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Cash paid to acquire businesses (255,000)  (850,000)
Investments in joint ventures (34,000)  - 
Investment in cryptocurrency (15,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities (304,000)  (850,000)
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 20,000   - 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,960   
Payments of preferred dividends (234,596)  (160,563)
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (11,400)  
Proceeds from notes payable 732,300   (40,000)
Payments on note payables (238,046)  (68,959)
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 200,000   
Payments on note payables - related parties (1,000)  
    
Net cash provided by financing activities 480,218   (269,522)
    
Effect of foreign currency translation (50,446)  (47,626)
    
Net Change in Cash (619,017)  (3,327,944)
Cash, Beginning of Period 982,261   6,701,122 
    
Cash, End of Period 363,244  $3,373,178 
    
Cash Paid For:   
Income Taxes$-  $- 
Interest$60,564  $61,141 
    
Non-cash transactions:   
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions$640,000  $- 
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions$625,000  $- 
Contingent consideration issued for acquisitions$1,869,000  $- 
Common stock options issued for acquisitions$60,000  $- 
Non-controlling interest issued for acquisitions$126,000  $- 
Shares issued for conversion of options$-  $- 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






