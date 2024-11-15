Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTCQB: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue grew 53% to $2.01M vs. $1.31M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24

Third quarter gross profit grew 42% to $1.2M vs. $0.85M in the prior year period and vs. $0.975M in 2Q24

Third quarter total operating expenses decreased 70% to $1.69M vs. $5.6M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24

Third quarter net loss to common shareholders decreased 728% to $0.57M vs. $4.78M in the prior year period and vs. $0.86M in 2Q24

Cash at 9/30/24 was $0.36M vs. $0.98M at 12/31/23



“In Q3, we saw further gains towards profitability, through increased organic revenue growth, expense reduction, and an acquisition (Eastern Standard). Eastern Standard had revenues of $3.3M and net income of $600K, on an unaudited basis, the first 9 months of the year and will be part of our consolidated financials from Q4 onwards,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

“Quarterly revenue rose 53% year-over-year, and 16.5% quarter-over-quarter, while total loss from operations decreased to $485,478, down from $4,740,623 in Q3 2023 and $759,119 in Q2 2024.”

“Operational improvements made earlier in Q2 within several portfolio companies yielded substantial cost savings, with impacts most noticeable in August and September 2024. Every month of the quarter improved upon the previous, which should bode well for Q4.”

“September marked a milestone with monthly revenues exceeding $700,000 for the first time, and while the net loss for the month was $352,714, non-cash expenses such as amortization made up $346,801 of this loss, meaning we lost less than $6,000 in cash for the month of the quarter which typically has the highest expenses.”

“Moving into Q4, the acquisition of Eastern Standard will contribute to our consolidated results and is expected to add more profit to the bottom-line.”

"What’s more, we continue to explore organic growth opportunities, operational efficiencies, and further accretive acquisitions assisted by our Onfolio Agency SPV model and joint-venture investors.”

“We mentioned in the previous quarter’s earnings release that we might achieve profitability without closing on additional acquisitions. We made good progress towards that end and finished Q3 not far off from that goal. We also secured another profitable acquisition on the final day of the quarter, further closing the gap. As we head into Q4, we believe we still have more organic growth to unlock, we have additional acquisitions in our pipeline, and our cash burn has slowed significantly,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Our company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and our experience and skillset allows us to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries: investors@onfolio.com





Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September December 31 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 363,244 $ 982,261 Accounts receivable, net 226,664 90,070 Inventory 55,330 92,637 Prepaids and other current assets 155,305 111,097 Total Current Assets 800,543 1,276,065 Intangible assets 4,069,795 3,110,204 Goodwill 3,112,987 1,167,194 Due from related party 126,013 150,971 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007 154,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 267,483 273,042 Other assets 10,323 - Total Assets $ 8,575,151 $ 6,131,483 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 786,717 $ 493,816 Dividends payable 87,248 68,011 Notes payable, current 311,577 17,323 Contingent consideration 1,929,000 60,000 Deferred revenue 187,246 149,965 Total Current Liabilities 3,301,788 789,115 Notes payable 840,000 - Notes payable - related parties 199,000 - Due to joint ventures - long term - - Total Liabilities 4,340,788 789,115 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 118,060 and 92,260 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 118 93 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 and 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 5,128 5,108 Additional paid-in capital 21,877,261 21,107,311 Accumulated other comprehensive income 153,691 182,465 Accumulated deficit (18,106,474 ) (15,952,609 ) Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,929,724 5,342,368 Non-Controlling Interests 304,639 - Total Stockholders' Equity 4,234,363 5,342,368 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,575,151 $ 6,131,483 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue, services $ 919,044 $ 433,490 $ 2,635,761 $ 1,121,641 Revenue, product sales 1,092,728 879,821 2,689,512 2,853,447 Total Revenue 2,011,772 1,313,311 5,325,273 3,975,088 Cost of revenue, services 625,676 218,063 1,549,900 651,849 Cost of revenue, product sales 180,421 247,533 589,931 916,740 Total cost of revenue 806,097 465,596 2,139,831 1,568,589 Gross profit 1,205,675 847,715 3,185,442 2,406,499 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,473,885 1,532,152 4,316,089 4,724,357 Professional fees 193,611 216,082 595,056 843,910 Acquisition costs 18,979 77,525 122,266 285,532 Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets 4,678 3,762,579 4,678 3,952,516 Total operating expenses 1,691,153 5,588,338 5,038,089 9,806,315 Loss from operations (485,478 ) (4,740,623 ) (1,852,647 ) (7,399,816 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income 657 2,826 (5,560 ) 14,921 Dividend income 5,844 94 5,844 1,610 Interest income (expense), net (20,126 ) 10,231 (60,564 ) 68,989 Other income 1,344 (5,687 ) 2,934 2,937 Impairment of investments - - - - Loss on sale of asset - - - - Total other income (12,281 ) 7,464 (57,346 ) 88,457 Loss before income taxes (497,759 ) (4,733,159 ) (1,909,993 ) (7,311,359 ) Income tax (provision) benefit - - - - Net loss (497,759 ) (4,733,159 ) (1,909,993 ) (7,311,359 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,043 - 9,961 - Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (489,716 ) (4,733,159 ) (1,900,032 ) (7,311,359 ) Preferred Dividends (87,720 ) (54,231 ) (253,833 ) (155,500 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (577,436 ) $ (4,787,390 ) $ (2,153,865 ) $ (7,466,859 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,110,195 5,114,767 5,110,195 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 $ 93 5,107,395 $ 5,108 $ 21,107,311 $ (15,952,609 ) $ 182,465 $ - $ 5,342,368 - - - - - - Acquisition of Business 17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000 Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887 Warrants issued for acquisition - - - - - - - - Preferred dividends - - - - - (81,645 ) - - (81,645 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (39,134 ) - (39,134 ) Net loss - - - - - (629,833 ) - (664 ) (630,497 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660 110 5,107,395 5,108 21,620,181 (16,664,087 ) 143,331 125,336 5,229,979 - - - - - - Acquisition of Business 8,000 8 - - 199,992 - - 200,000 400,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 27,510 - - - 27,510 Common stock issued for exercise of options - - 20,000 20 (20 ) - - - - Preferred dividends - - - - - (84,468 ) - - (84,468 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 15,788 15,788 Distribution to non-controlling interest (3,600 ) (3,600 ) Net loss - - - - - (780,483 ) - (1,254 ) (781,737 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 117,660 $ 118 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 21,847,663 $ (17,529,038 ) $ 159,119 $ 320,482 $ 4,803,472 Proceeds from sale of Preferred Stock 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Cash received from exercise of options - - - - 12,960 - - - 12,960 Stock-based compensation - - - - 6,638 - - - 6,638 Preferred dividends - - - - - (87,720 ) - - (87,720 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (5,428 ) (5,428 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest (7,800 ) (7,800 ) Net loss - - - - - (489,716 ) - (8,043 ) (497,759 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 118,060 $ 118 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 21,877,261 $ (18,106,474 ) $ 153,691 $ 304,639 $ 4,234,363 Balance, December 31, 2022 69,660 70 5,107,395 5,108 19,950,776 (7,580,490 ) 96,971 - 12,472,435 Stock-based compensation - - - - 233,355 - - - 233,355 Preferred dividends - - - - - (51,025 ) - - (51,025 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (7,481 ) - (7,481 ) Net loss - - - - - (1,284,075 ) - - (1,284,075 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 69,660 70 5,107,395 5,108 20,184,131 (8,915,590 ) 89,490 - 11,363,209 Stock-based compensation - - - - 250,242 - - - 250,242 Preferred dividends - - - - - (50,244 ) - - (50,244 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 20,067 - 20,067 Net loss - - - - - (1,294,125 ) - - (1,294,125 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 69,660 $ 70 5,107,395 $ 5,108 $ 20,434,373 $ (10,259,959 ) $ 109,557 $ - $ 10,289,149 Stock-based compensation - - - - 86,436 - - - 86,436 Preferred dividends - - - - - (54,231 ) - - (54,231 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (35,647 ) - (35,647 ) Net loss - - - - - (4,733,159 ) - - (4,733,159 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 69,660 $ 70 5,107,395 $ 5,108 $ 20,520,809 $ (15,047,349 ) $ 73,910 $ - $ 5,552,548 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements









Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,909,993 ) $ (7,311,359 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 52,035 570,033 Equity method income 5,560 (14,921 ) Dividends received from equity method investment - 20,473 Amortization of intangible assets 891,288 549,914 Impairment of intangible assets 4,677 3,952,516 Net change in: Accounts receivable (136,594 ) 40,076 Inventory 37,307 (9,363 ) Prepaids and other current assets (44,208 ) 90,623 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 292,900 (119,265 ) Due to joint ventures 24,958 (45,232 ) Deferred revenue 37,281 115,709 Due to related parties - - Net cash used in operating activities (744,789 ) (2,160,796 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash paid to acquire businesses (255,000 ) (850,000 ) Investments in joint ventures (34,000 ) - Investment in cryptocurrency (15,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (304,000 ) (850,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 20,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,960 Payments of preferred dividends (234,596 ) (160,563 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (11,400 ) Proceeds from notes payable 732,300 (40,000 ) Payments on note payables (238,046 ) (68,959 ) Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 200,000 Payments on note payables - related parties (1,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 480,218 (269,522 ) Effect of foreign currency translation (50,446 ) (47,626 ) Net Change in Cash (619,017 ) (3,327,944 ) Cash, Beginning of Period 982,261 6,701,122 Cash, End of Period 363,244 $ 3,373,178 Cash Paid For: Income Taxes $ - $ - Interest $ 60,564 $ 61,141 Non-cash transactions: Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions $ 640,000 $ - Preferred stock issued for acquisitions $ 625,000 $ - Contingent consideration issued for acquisitions $ 1,869,000 $ - Common stock options issued for acquisitions $ 60,000 $ - Non-controlling interest issued for acquisitions $ 126,000 $ - Shares issued for conversion of options $ - $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements











