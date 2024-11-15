Intermediate Capital Group plc: Major shareholding notification

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US



4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Nov-2024



6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Nov-2024



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.305339 4.829277 5.134616 14921855 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 887355 0.305339 Sub Total 8.A 887355 0.305339%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/02/2025 04/02/2025 Cash 67687 0.023291 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2025 11/03/2025 Cash 692154 0.238170 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2025 19/03/2025 Cash 1165839 0.401166 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2025 02/06/2025 Cash 22603 0.007778 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/07/2025 10/07/2025 Cash 3429058 1.179940 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/07/2025 23/07/2025 Cash 1106694 0.380814 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 1982727 0.682257 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 2002607 0.689098 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/08/2025 20/08/2025 Cash 1361383 0.468452 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/08/2025 27/08/2025 Cash 10980 0.003778 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 22805 0.007847 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/09/2025 12/09/2025 Cash 8851 0.003046 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 1722865 0.592838 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 963 0.000331 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 1700 0.000585 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/11/2025 10/11/2025 Cash 65300 0.022470 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 6200 0.002133 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2025 12/11/2025 Cash 34990 0.012040 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 4168 0.001434 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/11/2025 20/11/2025 Cash 58 0.000020 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2025 28/11/2025 Cash 10523 0.003621 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 958 0.000330 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 12620 0.004343 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/12/2025 15/12/2025 Cash 4000 0.001376 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2025 17/12/2025 Cash 1954 0.000672 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 Cash 117816 0.040541 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 165411 0.056918 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/12/2027 01/12/2027 Cash 371 0.000128 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/07/2029 04/07/2029 Cash 3615 0.001244 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/08/2029 17/08/2029 Cash 9 0.000003 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/11/2029 15/11/2029 Cash 391 0.000135 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 7200 0.002478 Sub Total 8.B2 14034500 4.829277%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.826798 5.132137% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)



12. Date of Completion

15-Nov-2024



13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom