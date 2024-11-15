Intermediate Capital Group plc: Major shareholding notification

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.305339
|4.829277
|5.134616
|14921855
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Below Minimum Threshold
|Below Minimum Threshold
|Below Minimum Threshold
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19
|887355
|0.305339
|Sub Total 8.A
|887355
|0.305339%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/02/2025
|04/02/2025
|Cash
|67687
|0.023291
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|11/03/2025
|11/03/2025
|Cash
|692154
|0.238170
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/03/2025
|19/03/2025
|Cash
|1165839
|0.401166
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/06/2025
|02/06/2025
|Cash
|22603
|0.007778
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/07/2025
|10/07/2025
|Cash
|3429058
|1.179940
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/07/2025
|23/07/2025
|Cash
|1106694
|0.380814
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/08/2025
|05/08/2025
|Cash
|1982727
|0.682257
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/08/2025
|13/08/2025
|Cash
|2002607
|0.689098
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/08/2025
|20/08/2025
|Cash
|1361383
|0.468452
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/08/2025
|27/08/2025
|Cash
|10980
|0.003778
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2025
|02/09/2025
|Cash
|22805
|0.007847
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/09/2025
|12/09/2025
|Cash
|8851
|0.003046
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/09/2025
|18/09/2025
|Cash
|1722865
|0.592838
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/10/2025
|02/10/2025
|Cash
|963
|0.000331
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/11/2025
|04/11/2025
|Cash
|1700
|0.000585
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/11/2025
|10/11/2025
|Cash
|65300
|0.022470
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|11/11/2025
|11/11/2025
|Cash
|6200
|0.002133
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/11/2025
|12/11/2025
|Cash
|34990
|0.012040
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/11/2025
|19/11/2025
|Cash
|4168
|0.001434
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/11/2025
|20/11/2025
|Cash
|58
|0.000020
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/11/2025
|28/11/2025
|Cash
|10523
|0.003621
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2025
|02/12/2025
|Cash
|958
|0.000330
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/12/2025
|03/12/2025
|Cash
|12620
|0.004343
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|15/12/2025
|15/12/2025
|Cash
|4000
|0.001376
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/12/2025
|17/12/2025
|Cash
|1954
|0.000672
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/01/2026
|05/01/2026
|Cash
|117816
|0.040541
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/10/2026
|16/10/2026
|Cash
|165411
|0.056918
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/12/2027
|01/12/2027
|Cash
|371
|0.000128
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/07/2029
|04/07/2029
|Cash
|3615
|0.001244
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/08/2029
|17/08/2029
|Cash
|9
|0.000003
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|15/11/2029
|15/11/2029
|Cash
|391
|0.000135
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/11/2025
|19/11/2025
|Cash
|7200
|0.002478
|Sub Total 8.B2
|14034500
|4.829277%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.826798
|5.132137%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
15-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom