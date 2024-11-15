Intermediate Capital Group plc: Major shareholding notification

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details 
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
 
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.3053394.8292775.13461614921855
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum Threshold 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 887355 0.305339
Sub Total 8.A8873550.305339%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/02/202504/02/2025Cash676870.023291
Cash-settled Equity Swap11/03/202511/03/2025Cash6921540.238170
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/03/202519/03/2025Cash11658390.401166
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/06/202502/06/2025Cash226030.007778
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/07/202510/07/2025Cash34290581.179940
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/07/202523/07/2025Cash11066940.380814
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/08/202505/08/2025Cash19827270.682257
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash20026070.689098
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/08/202520/08/2025Cash13613830.468452
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/08/202527/08/2025Cash109800.003778
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash228050.007847
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/09/202512/09/2025Cash88510.003046
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/09/202518/09/2025Cash17228650.592838
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash9630.000331
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/11/202504/11/2025Cash17000.000585
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/11/202510/11/2025Cash653000.022470
Cash-settled Equity Swap11/11/202511/11/2025Cash62000.002133
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/11/202512/11/2025Cash349900.012040
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/11/202519/11/2025Cash41680.001434
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/11/202520/11/2025Cash580.000020
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash105230.003621
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash9580.000330
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/12/202503/12/2025Cash126200.004343
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/12/202515/12/2025Cash40000.001376
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/12/202517/12/2025Cash19540.000672
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/01/202605/01/2026Cash1178160.040541
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/10/202616/10/2026Cash1654110.056918
Cash-settled Equity Swap01/12/202701/12/2027Cash3710.000128
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/07/202904/07/2029Cash36150.001244
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/08/202917/08/2029Cash90.000003
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/11/202915/11/2029Cash3910.000135
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/11/202519/11/2025Cash72000.002478
Sub Total 8.B2 140345004.829277%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.8267985.132137%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan SE   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion
15-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom