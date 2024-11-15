Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 450 shares in Nilfisk by Ole Kristian Jødal, member of the Board of Directors. The shares have been purchased on November 15, 2024, at a total price of DKK 48,060.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Ole Kristian Jødal

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: President Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Price per share: DKK 106.8 Volume 450

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 450

- Aggregated price: DKK 48,060

e) Date of the transaction: November 15, 2024

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





Attachment