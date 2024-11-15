Bravo Property Trust Announces Appointment of Deborah Ginsberg as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Property Trust, an affiliate of Bravo Capital and a leading privately held bridge and construction financing platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Deborah Ginsberg as the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of the firm. In this role, Deborah will be a member of Bravo Capital’s executive committee and oversee the day-to-day operations of the firm, reporting to Aaron Krawitz, Bravo Capital’s Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Bravo Property Trust, Deborah Ginsberg was a partner in TPG Real Estate and the general counsel of TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX), and a member of the TPG Real Estate Credit investment committee. Ms. Ginsberg was instrumental in growing the real estate credit business within TPG, including the initial public offering of TRTX, and subsequent evolution of the platform. Deborah joined TPG from Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, where she was involved in originating, structuring, executing, and asset managing real estate debt investments across all asset types and geographies. Prior to joining Blackstone, Deborah was a director at Capital Trust, which was acquired by Blackstone in December 2012. Deborah graduated from Cornell University and received her juris doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, cum laude. Deborah serves on the Board of Governors of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council and is also actively involved in WX – Women Real Estate Executives in New York.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome an executive of Deborah's caliber as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Bravo Capital and Bravo Property Trust," said Aaron Krawitz, CEO. "Deborah brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success, making her an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to grow. She is universally respected across our industry, with deep relationships and a global perspective that aligns with our vision. Deborah is not only a proven leader but also shares our commitment to fostering a collaborative and rewarding workplace. I am thrilled to have her join us and look forward to the exciting journey ahead with her as part of our leadership team."

“We are delighted to welcome Deborah Ginsberg to Bravo Property Trust as our Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel,” said Gabi Moshayev, Founder and Chairman of Bravo Property Trust. “Her extensive experience and impressive achievements in real estate and finance will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth of the company. With over $1.4 billion in assets under management, Bravo Property Trust is poised for new heights of success under her leadership.”

About Bravo Property Trust:

Bravo Property Trust is a leading privately held real estate lender with a focus on multifamily and healthcare financings across the nation. With a national footprint and headquarters in New York, Bravo Property Trust offers a wide range of financing solutions, including HUD, mezzanine, bridge, and construction financing.