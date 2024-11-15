American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills Student Blanket Contest Opens November 15

Denver, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting November 15, the American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, the international lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, are accepting submissions for The Tribal College Blanket Design Contest. American Indian and Alaska Native students attending a tribal college or university are eligible to submit up to two designs. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2025.

Now in its fifth year, the Tribal College Blanket Design Contest elevates the work of promising artists attending tribal colleges and universities (TCUs). Competition winners will have their designs distributed on products internationally and receive scholarships and cash prizes. Winning designs are featured on wool blankets in Pendleton’s American Indian College Fund collection. Pendleton has worked with the College Fund since 1995 and has provided over $1.3 million in scholarship support for American Indian and Alaska Native students attending TCUs.

Located on Indian reservations and in remote, rural areas, TCUs provide a critical link to higher education, career advancement, and Indigenous knowledge for their communities. Every year the College Fund provides millions of dollars to thousands of TCU students; the blanket design contest adds to that support while elevating Native art, culture, and stories.

Submission guidelines and applications are available on the College Fund’s website at https://collegefund.org/pendletoncontest. Any American Indian or Alaska Native student attending a TCU can submit up to two designs. Formal artistic study and textile design experience are not required.

Contest design winners are selected each year by a committee comprised of Native American artists and College Fund and Pendleton staff.

Prizes for the 2024 contest winners include:

Grand Prize Winner:

• $2,000 cash

• $5,000 scholarship

• Six blankets

Second Place Winner:

• $500 cash

• $2,500 scholarship

Third Place Winner:

• $250 cash

• $1,500 scholarship

Trey Blackhawk (Winnebago), is the 2023 contest winner and designer of Drum Keepers. Blackhawk is a graduate of Little Priest Tribal College with a degree in liberal arts who is currently working on an applied sciences degree. Traditional songs were the inspiration for Drum Keepers, which Blackhawk said holds meaning for all tribes, as each uses the drum in some way. He wondered how the traditional songs of each community had been preserved and passed down and wanted to create a piece that reflected the importance of the drum that gives life to the traditional songs that are sung.

Blackhawk said, “I want to keep the songs alive that have been sung for many generations in our tribe. There are not many of us that sing, and I wanted to be a part of that percentage that carries on the knowledge of these songs we sing. I tell the younger generation to start learning how to sing and know these songs, as these songs make us who we are.”

About Pendleton Woolen Mills —Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America’s remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their “Warranted to Be a Pendleton” legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for 160 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20.6 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

