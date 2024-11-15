Kelly Named Corporation of the Year by National Minority Supplier Development Council

TROY, Mich., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has been named Corporation of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The specialty talent solutions provider was recognized for its exemplary leadership in supplier and business diversity among companies with up to $10 billion in annual revenue.

Kelly was recognized alongside Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Company, Centene Corporation, and Stellantis, who were named Corporations of the Year in the $10 billion+ categories. NMSDC evaluated companies on their supplier diversity program structure, minority business development efforts, diversity spend growth, and NMSDC engagement.

“We are thrilled to recognize the people and organizations that embody the theme of defining new norms. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to charting a brighter, more inclusive U.S. and global economy together,” NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire said.

Through its Supplier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program, Kelly offers resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities that empower minority-owned and women-owned businesses to scale. The program ensures these suppliers have the tools they need to succeed, fostering socioeconomic growth and generating meaningful impact in the communities Kelly serves.

In 2023, Kelly’s engagement initiatives led to a 4% year-over-year increase in revenue for its diverse suppliers. In addition, Kelly’s efforts have contributed to the creation of more than 25,000 jobs through diverse suppliers.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration and our commitment to advancing inclusive growth,” Duane Green, Kelly senior director of supplier inclusion, diversity and impact, said. “At Kelly we believe diversity isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s an advantage. Working with minority business enterprises strengthens the communities we serve, enriches our supply chain, and drives innovation.”

