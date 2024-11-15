Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Secretary Carol Beatty Join SCI Day to Celebrate Community Impact

FREDERICK, MD, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) hosted its annual SCI Day at Smokey Glen Farm, welcoming more than 750 Team Members and Board Members to celebrate the organization’s mission, core values, and the dedicated individuals who bring them to life each day. The event was a powerful display of unity, enthusiasm, and appreciation for SCI’s work that impacts communities throughout Maryland.

SCI Day 2024 was marked by moments of reflection, and celebration, reinforcing a shared commitment to empowering people of all ages with disabilities, medically complex needs, and older adults. This year’s gathering was highlighted by the presence of Maryland’s Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, who gave remarks and expressed heartfelt appreciation for SCI’s work, citing her personal understanding of the impact SCI has on individuals and families across the state. Lt. Governor Aruna Miller also celebrated SCI’s milestone of reaching 1,000 Team Members, underscoring the positive change that the milestone brings to Maryland communities. Carol Beatty, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities (MDOD), joined SCI Day for the second consecutive year. Her presence further reinforced the valuable partnership between SCI and MDOD in coordinating and improving the delivery of services to individuals with disabilities in Maryland.

SCI President and CEO, John Dumas said, "SCI Day is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of the passion and dedication that our team members bring each day. This year’s event, with the support of Lt. Governor Miller and Secretary Beatty, reminds us that our collective efforts are recognized and valued at the highest levels. We are proud to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many across Maryland."

A standout moment of the day was a Governor’s Citation from Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, and Secretary of State Susan C. Lee. This honor recognized SCI for the dedication and unwavering efforts of its team members, celebrating their hard work in supporting individuals and families as both noticed and deeply valued.

SCI Day 2024 served as a powerful reminder of the positive change driven by SCI’s team. The event concluded with a shared sense of pride and renewed energy for the work ahead, as the organization continues to support and empower individuals, families, and communities.

About Service Coordination, Inc.

Media Contact

