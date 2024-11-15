YMCA of Northern Alberta Research Underway in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of Northern Alberta is actively engaged in efforts to improve the provision of YMCA health, wellness, fitness and aquatic services in Edmonton, specifically in the Downtown area and also in the Castle Downs community.

The YMCA service planning process involves developing an understanding of residents’ current participation in recreational, fitness, health and aquatic activities as well as their future activity preferences in both the Downtown and Castle Downs communities.

The YMCA has commissioned research to support their planning process. A major component of the research is the conduct of a telephone survey of adult residents in each community. The telephone survey will be of a randomly selected (each adult resident is equally likely to be contacted), statistically valid and representative sample of adult residents of the Downtown and Castle Downs communities. Adult residents will be interviewed over the telephone regarding their present and future participation in recreation, fitness, health and aquatic programs and activities. Each interview will take approximately ten minutes to complete. The telephone survey will be conducted over the next few weeks.

The survey is being undertaken by LeisurePlan International Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in planning and market research within the health, fitness and recreation fields.

If you are one of the randomly selected adult residents contacted to participate in the survey, please take the time to respond. Your responses and those of the others contacted as part of the survey will assist in the planning and provision of services by the YMCA of Northern Alberta. Your responses will be kept strictly confidential.

If residents would like more information they can contact any of the following:

LeisurePlan International Inc: John A. Stevenson, Project Director, 416-703-8670, johns@leisureplan.ca

YMCA of Northern Alberta: Kent Bittorf, Vice President, Health, Fitness & Aquatics, 780-868-7709, kent.bittorf@ymcanab.ca

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

Media Contact:

Deanna Barker

Director, Marketing & Communications

YMCA of Northern Alberta

780-566-0004

deanna.barker@ymcanab.ca