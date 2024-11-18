EXOSENS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE NOXANT, SPECIALIZED IN HIGH PERFORMANCE COOLED INFRARED CAMERAS

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC – PALAISEAU, FRANCE – NOVEMBER, 18th 2024

Exosens announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Noxant, a specialist in high-performance cooled infrared cameras.

This acquisition would enhance Exosens' technology platform by adding advanced cooled infrared camera cores for OEM partners, particularly in the Midwave Infrared (MWIR) range.

This new acquisition would mark another milestone in Exosens' growth strategy, with significant synergies anticipated between Noxant and its imaging business, including Telops (acquired in 2023).





Exosens (Euronext FR001400Q9V2 – EXENS), a high-tech company dedicated to mission-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technology, has entered into exclusive negotiations with French-based Noxant, specialized in the development of high-performance cooled infrared cameras. This acquisition would enable Exosens to expand its product offerings and to reinforce its position as a leading provider of advanced imaging solutions for integrators. Noxant serves applications in surveillance, scientific research and industrial testing, as well as in gas detection, which would make it a strong synergistic addition to Exosens’ infrared offering.

Expanding Infrared Capabilities with Strategic Complementarity

“Through this acquisition, we would broaden Exosens' technological spectrum by offering cutting-edge cooled infrared solutions to meet the growing demands of our OEM customers. Noxant's expertise in cooled infrared technology aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performance, reliable imaging solutions for critical applications. Furthermore, the synergies between Noxant and Telops would strengthen our R&D capabilities and accelerate our innovation in infrared technologies.” stated Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Noxant’s range of high-performance MWIR cooled camera cores provides complementary capabilities that meet the increasing demand for advanced infrared solutions in drone-based, industrial control and other applications where camera integration is required. Primarily serving OEMs, Noxant brings commercial complementarity with Telops, targeting more end users. This difference would create opportunities for sales synergies through cross-selling of Exosens' expanded customer base.

Commitment to High-Performance Imaging

“Joining forces with Exosens, a company that shares our commitment to excellence in high-performance imaging, would be a perfect match enabling us to continue delivering advanced cooled infrared technology to our customers while benefiting from Exosens' vast resources and expertise and a larger GoToMarket.” commented Laurent Dague, Chairman of Noxant.

Noxant has generated revenue of approximately EUR 12 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2024 and has 22 employees1. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming months, subject to completion of the consultation of the employees’ representative body of Noxant and customary clearances and approvals.

This acquisition pursues Exosens' growth strategy, and would come in addition to the three transactions announced since its IPO last June, namely Centronic (United Kingdom), LR Tech (Canada) and NVLS (Spain). The four companies generated a combined total revenue of €38 million in their last reported fiscal year (in local GAAP accounting standards).

1 Audited figures established under local French GAAP.

