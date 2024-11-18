Pearl Powder Market to Reach US$ 1,532.3 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.1% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Pearl Powder Marke t is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 703.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The pearl powder market is growing steadily, mainly on account of rising demand in the cosmetics and nutraceutical industries. This ground powdery product, whether from freshwater or saltwater pearls, is prized for its myriad claimed aesthetic and health benefits.

More and more, in the cosmetics industry, pear powder is being used as a natural ingredient for skincare products and cosmetic treatments and premium spa regimes. These bright, light-diffusing particles are prized for their ability to give delicate, luminous radiance to the skin. Luxury beauty brands infuse pearl powder into their products and tout it as a quality, rare ingredient that makes skin look radiantly youthful.



The nutraceuticals industry remains a strong driver for the pearl powder market. Pearl powder has been conventionally applied in Chinese medicine to enhance brightness of skin, bone strength, and energy. It found its way into the majority of the dietary supplements and functional foods as increased consumer interest built in natural supplements. The market is reportedly growing on the back of increasing consumer awareness toward natural and organic beauty products. Pearl powder, in that regard, is a natural commodity, fitting into this category, although issues surrounding sustainability, coupled with resultant high production costs, may limit its wide usage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global pearl powder market is projected to grow at 8.1% CAGR and reach US$ 1,532.3 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 829.1 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 31.5% in 2024

in 2024 Freshwater pearl powder under product type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 478.9 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 455.9 million collectively

"The pearl powder market is growing due to rising consumer interest in natural beauty and wellness. Its use in cosmetics, supplements, and traditional medicine is increasing. However, challenges in sourcing quality pearls and regulatory issues may affect the market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pearl Powder Market:

Key players in the Pearl Powder market are Zhejiang Fenix Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Yueqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Sangherb Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Xi'an Victar Bio-Tech Corp., Hongkong Yuexiu Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., Dongguan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Co. Ltd..

The US Market is Growing Due to the Demand for High-End Beauty Products.

The pearl powder market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 101.9 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% through 2034, creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 124.9 million.

According to reports, end customers' growing desire for premium, organic beauty goods is driving up demand for pearl powder in the US market. Due to increased consumer awareness of skin care ingredients, many consumers are gravitating toward solutions that provide several advantages without the use of harsh chemicals or artificial additions

Pearl powder's rejuvenating, age-defying, and skin-enhancing qualities undoubtedly align with modern consumers' desires for improved skin health. Celebrities that promote the advantages of pearl powder and encourage their fans to investigate this ingredient's potential are fueling the trend of integrating beauty with wellness.



Pearl Powder Industry News:

PLAYT and Wai Yuen Tong have teamed up to introduce a health-conscious buffet menu in September 2024 that has nutrient-dense items including "Wild Cordyceps," "Pearl Powder," and "Lycii Fructus." Through this partnership, pearl powder's appeal in creative health and wellness dining experiences is promoted by fusing traditional Chinese ingredients with contemporary culinary techniques.



"Wedding Veil," a white pearl powder nail polish, was introduced by Latina-owned Lights Lacquer in June 2024 as part of their debut bridal line. This demonstrates how pearl powder is becoming more and more popular in upscale beauty applications, especially for its luminous properties in specialized sectors like bridal cosmetics.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Pearl Powder market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Product Type (Freshwater Pearl Powder, Saltwater Pearl Powder), By Form (Powder, Capsules/Tablets), By Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Pearl Powder Industry Research:

By Product Type : Freshwater Pearl Powder Saltwater Pearl Powder

By Form : Powder Capsules/Tablets

By Grade : Cosmetic Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Food Grade

By Application : Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Food & Beverages Others



