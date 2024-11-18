Serve Robotics Appoints Anthony Armenta as Chief Software & Data Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. ("Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the appointment of former Postmates and GM executive Anthony Armenta as Chief Software and Data Officer. In the newly created role, Armenta will lead the development and strengthening of Serve's software, AI, and autonomy stack, enhancing the robots’ reliability, performance, and ability to scale nation-wide. Armenta re-joins Serve after previously spearheading early development of the company’s autonomous robots as Vice President of Software Engineering at Postmates, prior to Serve’s spin-off from Uber.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony back at Serve, using his expertise to push the boundaries of AI and autonomy in our robots. His deep experience in scaling complex systems will be crucial in helping us maintain our technology leadership,” said Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO, Dr. Ali Kashani.

Anthony Armenta brings more than 30 years of experience in software engineering and leadership to Serve. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at GM BrightDrop, where he led teams focused on all-electric last-mile delivery, commercial fleet management, and artificial intelligence. Armenta has also held senior roles as Vice President of Software Engineering at both Postmates and Anki Robotics, and as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Wyse Technologies (acquired by Dell).

"Serve has built a leading autonomous delivery robot, demonstrating what’s possible for real-world performance," said Anthony Armenta. “I’m eager to return and work on refining our systems, expanding capabilities, and helping drive the next phase of Serve’s growth.”

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

