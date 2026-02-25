Serve Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 11

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced that it will report its 2025 fourth quarter financial results before the opening of regular trading on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Company management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.serverobotics.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to investor.relations@serverobotics.com by close of business on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

