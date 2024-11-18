Analysis of Hologram Markets Worldwide, 2024-2033 - UK Department for Business and Trade Forecasts a 78.3% Increase in Spending on AR by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hologram Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hologram market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $41.53 billion in 2023 to $44.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The rise in the historic period can be ascribed to the global increase in motorcycle and scooter sales, urbanization, growing demand for natural and organic products, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the production of all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

North America was the largest region in the hologram market in 2023.







The hologram market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by a higher demand for 3D visualization, expanding use in automotive heads-up displays, increasing application of holograms in entertainment and gaming, greater investment in research and development, and heightened consumer awareness.

Key trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in technology, the incorporation of fingerprint recognition, the adoption of predictive braking technologies, the use of biologics, and the integration of antilock braking systems.



The increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) is poised to drive the growth of the hologram market in the coming years. For instance, the Department for Business and Trade in the UK forecasts a 78.3% increase in spending on AR by 2030, reaching £62.5 billion ($80.55 billion), underscoring AR's significant impact on driving growth within the hologram market.



Key players in the hologram market are actively developing advanced solutions, including AR-based holograms, to enhance user experiences and broaden market applications.

This hologram market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered



1) By Components: Software; Hardware; Service; Other Components

2) By Technologies: Semi-Transparent; Laser; Reflection Holography; Transmission Holography; Other Technologies

3) By Industry Vertical: Consumer electronics; Retail; Medical; Industrial; Other Industrial Verticals



Key Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation; Intel Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies Inc.; Konica Minolta Inc.; Magic Leap Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

