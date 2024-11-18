Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) Notification of Change in Name of Securities                                                                                                                  

18 November 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE QS100 5X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS2771642134)

WISDOMTREE QS100 5X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS2771611840)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN NAME OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 5 September 2024.

The Issuer announces that as of the date of this notice the names of the Affected Securities will be amended as follows (together, the “Name Changes”):

Former Product Name New Product Name WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect each Name Change (the “Affected Securities Amendments”).

The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 25 November 2024.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com