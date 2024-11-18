Online Survey Software Markets in North America, 2024-2031 - Canada's Healthcare Overhaul and the U.S. Smartphone Boom Propel Online Survey Markets

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Online Survey Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Enterprise Grade, and Individual Grade), Deployment, Application, Enterprise Size, and Country: 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Online Survey Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The US market dominated the North America Online Survey Software Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.38 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 15.6% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during 2024-2031.





With substantial funding to improve healthcare services, there will be an increased emphasis on understanding patient needs and experiences. This software will be essential for collecting real-time patient feedback, helping healthcare providers make data-driven decisions to enhance service quality.

The Canadian government has announced a significant investment of $196.1 billion over ten years. The widespread ownership of smartphones significantly enhances the accessibility and reach of online surveys. Survey software optimized for mobile devices can tap into a larger pool of respondents, as almost every American owns a mobile phone. This ensures that surveys can reach diverse demographic groups, including those who may not have access to traditional computing devices. The ability to conduct smartphone surveys allows for real-time data collection, providing immediate insights and enabling faster decision-making.

In conclusion, the substantial investment in Canada's healthcare system and the high penetration of smartphones in the USA will drive significant growth in the online survey software market.



List of Key Companies Profiled in this North America Online Survey Software Market Report

Google LLC

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Alchemer LLC

Qualtrics LLC (Silver Lake Technology Management LLC)

Typeform

SurveyMonkey Inc. (STG Partners LLC)

Sogolytics LLC

QuestionPro Inc.

Formstack LLC

Medallia Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges

3.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Online Survey Software Market by Product

4.1 North America Enterprise Grade Market by Region

4.2 North America Individual Grade Market by Region

Chapter 5. North America Online Survey Software Market by Deployment

5.1 North America Cloud Market by Country

5.2 North America On-Premise Market by Country

Chapter 6. North America Online Survey Software Market by Application

6.1 North America Retail Market by Country

6.2 North America BFSI Market by Country

6.3 North America Medical & Media Market by Country

6.4 North America Education & Public Sector Market by Country

6.5 North America Automotive Market by Country

6.6 North America Airline & Travel Market by Country

6.7 North America Other Application Market by Country

Chapter 7. North America Online Survey Software Market by Enterprise Size

7.1 North America SMEs Market by Country

7.2 North America Large Enterprises Market by Country

Chapter 8. North America Online Survey Software Market by Country

8.1 US Online Survey Software Market

8.2 Canada Online Survey Software Market

8.3 Mexico Online Survey Software Market

8.4 Rest of North America Online Survey Software Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

