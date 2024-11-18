gkv informatik Selects Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite to Drive Productivity and Innovation in the Healthcare Sector

NEW YORK and WUPPERTAL, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-driven solutions for enterprise and commerce, is pleased to announce that gkv informatik, one of Germany’s largest IT service providers in the statutory health insurance sector, has chosen Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite to optimize its healthcare operations. With annual revenue of approximately €400 million and a customer base of over 17 million insured individuals supported by more than 38,000 employees, gkv informatik plays a crucial role in the German Statutory Health Insurance (GKV) system. This decision to implement the Brain Suite marks a significant step in leveraging AI to drive greater efficiency and innovation in healthcare.

gkv informatik: IT service provider in the German Healthcare System

Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite platform is delivering a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the unparalleled scale and complex healthcare IT challenges facing gkv informatik. As a major customer, known for its deep expertise, gkv informatik selected Rezolve Ai to support its goals of optimizing service delivery, enhancing knowledge management, and setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency.

"We are honored that gkv informatik has chosen Rezolve Ai as its partner in modernizing healthcare IT and its interaction with customers," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. "This decision underscores the unique strengths of our Brain Suite to deliver tailored AI-driven solutions that meet the specific needs of large-scale organizations like gkv informatik. gkv informatik’s endorsement of Rezolve’s technology is the first of many high-profile customers around the world who have recognised the extraordinary capabilities that our unique technology brings to their businesses. We look forward to supporting their mission of operational excellence and innovation."

Rezolve Ai Brain Suite: Transforming Healthcare with Advanced AI Capabilities

By adopting Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite - including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, Brain Assistant, and Rezolve’s proprietary foundation LLM brainpowa - gkv informatik gains access to a powerful set of tools that streamline operations, enhance data management, and enable highly secure and efficient workflows. These AI-powered solutions are expected to drive substantial improvements in processing speed, accuracy, and overall service quality, enabling gkv informatik to better serve its clients and improve their experience.

Ulrich Arnold, CEO of gkv informatik, shared his perspective on the partnership: “Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite is a critical addition to our technology stack. The suite’s focus on data integrity, speed, and precision aligns perfectly with our vision to provide top-tier IT services for our clients in the statutory health insurance sector.”

Commitment to Excellence in Healthcare IT

As one of Rezolve Ai's significant customers, gkv informatik will be at the forefront of healthcare transformation. Through the Brain Suite, Rezolve Ai will help gkv informatik set new standards in efficiency, data security, and accuracy in Germany’s healthcare IT landscape.

About gkv informatik

gkv informatik is a leading IT service provider for statutory health insurance in Germany, with annual revenue of approximately €400 million and a reach that extends to over 17 million insured individuals and 38,000 employees across the sector. Known for its industry expertise, gkv informatik delivers high-quality IT services that enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai Limited (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”,

“should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s expectations with respect to sales from its co-selling arrangements and descriptions of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Rezolve expectations You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s amended registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-272751) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 5, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024 (the "Registration Statement") and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) costs related to Rezolve’s completed business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (4) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Armada nor Rezolve undertakes or accepts any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

