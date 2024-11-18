California Issues HVIP Approval, Granting Mullen’s Subsidiary Bollinger Motors, Class 4 EV Truck a $60,000 Cash Voucher Per Vehicle Sold

Under HVIP, the Bollinger B4 electric truck, with a suggested MSRP of $158,758, now qualifies for a rebate of up to $60,000

BREA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) has approved Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”) all-electric Class 4 truck, the 2025 Bollinger B4, for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”).

The HVIP program plays a crucial role in the deployment of zero-emission technologies and accelerates commercialization by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable while driving commercial technology transformation. To date, the program has funded more than 12,000 clean vehicle purchases.

Under HVIP, the 2025 Bollinger B4 EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $158,758, now qualifies for up to a $60,000 cash voucher. When combined with the available $40,000 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the B4 could be less than $59,000.

“HVIP certification is another important milestone in our journey to grow our commercial truck electric vehicle market share,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “California has taken a leadership role in creating a market for commercial electric vehicles and will be a critical market for the B4. California and Bollinger Motors share a vision for more sustainable transportation options.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. The vehicle has a range of 185 miles and a payload of 7,394 pounds. Bollinger’s unique Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The Bollinger B4 is an excellent fit for commercial fleets looking for a world-class truck, capable of performing a variety of job functions.

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months, including:

Its production launch on Sept. 16

Regulatory achievements including FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certification

A 145 vehicle agreement with Momentum Group

A 70 vehicle agreement with Doering Fleet Management

A 50 vehicle agreement with EnviroCharge

The addition of Anderson Motors, TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers

Working with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs

Providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and,

Announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors produces Class 4 all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com.

About California HVIP

California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) plays a crucial role in the deployment of zero-emission and near-zero-emission technologies. HVIP accelerates commercialization by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable. Launched by the California Air Resources Board in 2009, the project is part of California Climate Investments. HVIP is the earliest model in the U.S. to demonstrate the function, flexibility, and effectiveness of first-come, first-served incentives that reduce the incremental cost of commercial vehicles.

To learn more, visit http://www.CaliforniaHVIP.org .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

