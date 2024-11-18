Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP Surpasses $500 Million

Largest multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe with $386 million in inflows YTD

Zurich / Rio de Janeiro, November 18, 2024 – Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced that the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (“HASH”) has reached $540 million in assets , as of November 14, 2024, becoming the first multi-assets crypto ETP in Europe to surpass the $500 million mark and more than doubling the size of the next largest crypto index ETP. Further, HASH had $386 million in year-to-date inflows, according to Bloomberg data as of November 14, 2024.



“The digital asset ecosystem is far more than Bitcoin and Ethereum, and as crypto continues to become more mainstream and its use cases expand, we think it is imperative that global investors have a trusted index product at their disposal," said Bruno Sousa, Head of Europe at Hashdex. “We’re proud to see investors embrace and adopt our differentiated and industry leading HASH ETP offering, and with the ongoing crypto bull-run driving increased demand for digital assets, we are excited to be at the forefront of meeting the needs of European investors. We strongly believe that a basket of crypto assets offers diversification characteristics compared to just investing in single-asset products, and our continued fee waiver shows our commitment to the long-term interests of our clients.”

As part of its mission to enable more investors to participate in the crypto global ecosystem, Hashdex has waived the sponsor fee for HASH until December 31, 2024 or until HASH reaches $1 billion in net asset value.

HASH tracks the Nasdaq Crypto™ Index (NCI™), which was developed by Nasdaq® in partnership with Hashdex to provide investors a reliable, dynamic and universal benchmark for crypto assets. The NCI™ is quickly emerging as the leading index for crypto ETFs and ETPs, with products available in Europe, Brazil and other countries. HASH is available on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SIX: HASH SW, the Deutsche Börse Xetra under HDX1 GY, the Euronext Paris under HASH FP, and the Euronext Amsterdam under HASH NA.

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto™ Index (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 272,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .

This material expresses Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates (“Hashdex”)'s opinion for informational purposes only and does not consider the investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of one or a particular group of investors. We recommend consulting specialized professionals for investment decisions. Investors are advised to carefully read the prospectus or regulations before investing their funds.

The information and conclusions contained in this material may be changed at any time, without prior notice. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer, solicitation or recommendation regarding any investment management product or service. This information is not directed at or intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or which would subject Hashdex to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction.

These opinions are derived from internal studies and do not have access to any confidential information. Please note that future events may not unfold as anticipated by our team’s research and analysis. No part of this material may be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without the prior written consent of Hashdex.



Bloomberg independently provides its data and calculates its metrics using proprietary methodologies, with no involvement or partnership with Hashdex.

By receiving or reviewing this material, you agree that this material is confidential intellectual property of Hashdex and that you will not directly or indirectly copy, modify, recast, publish or redistribute this material and the information therein, in whole or in part, or otherwise make any commercial use of this material without Hashdex’s prior written consent.

Investment in any investment vehicle and crypto assets is highly speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. It is designed only for sophisticated persons who can bear the economic risk of the loss of their entire investment and who have limited need for liquidity in their investment. There can be no assurance that the investment vehicles will achieve its investment objective or return any capital. No guarantee or representation is made that Hashdex’s investment strategy, including, without limitation, its business and investment objectives, diversification strategies or risk monitoring goals, will be successful, and investment results may vary substantially over time.

Nothing herein is intended to imply that Hashdex’s investment methodology or that investing in any of the protocols or tokens listed in the Information may be considered “conservative,” “safe,” “risk free,” or “risk averse.” These opinions are derived from internal studies and do not have access to any confidential information. Please note that future events may not unfold as anticipated by our team’s research and analysis.

Certain information contained herein (including financial information) has been obtained from published and unpublished sources. Such information has not been independently verified by Hashdex, and Hashdex does not assume responsibility for the accuracy of such information. Hashdex does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” “believe” (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereof. Due to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed above, actual events or results, the ultimate business or activities of Hashdex and its investment vehicles or the actual performance of Hashdex, its investment vehicles, or digital tokens may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

As a result, investors should not rely on such forward-looking statements in making their investment decisions. None of the information contained herein has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any other governmental or self-regulatory authority. No governmental authority has opined on the merits of Hashdex’s investment vehicles, or the adequacy of the information contained herein.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. Corporations make no representation or warranty, whether express or implied, to the owners of the Fund(s) or any member of the public regarding the suitability of investing in securities in general or in the Fund(s) in particular, or the ability of the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to track overall market performance. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of a digital asset. Statements regarding Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate assets before investing. ADVICE FROM A FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

