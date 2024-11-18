Crowdfunding Market to Soar to USD 5.4 Billion by 2032 | The Rise of Alternative Funding Solutions Powers Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider's recent market insights, the Crowdfunding Market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Trends Shaping the Crowdfunding Market

The impressive growth of the crowdfunding market can be attributed to the rising demand for accessible funding options among startups, small businesses, and individual innovators. As traditional financing methods become harder to secure, particularly for smaller projects, crowdfunding platforms have emerged as viable alternatives, providing creators with new ways to finance their ideas and projects. Additionally, digital transformation has significantly bolstered the adoption of crowdfunding platforms. Enhanced user experience, streamlined interfaces, and secure payment gateways have increased participation from a diverse pool of backers, including individuals, institutional investors, and venture capitalists. As people continue to embrace online and mobile-based financial transactions, crowdfunding platforms are also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve project recommendations, fraud detection, and user engagement. According to industry data, global digital payment transactions increased by over 40% in the last five years, further boosting the feasibility of online crowdfunding campaigns.

Increasing demand for social and impact investing is also driving the crowdfunding market forward. Socially-conscious investors, particularly millennials, are actively looking for ways to support projects aligned with their values, such as environmental sustainability, social justice, and innovation in health and education. Crowdfunding platforms tailored to impact investing are seeing increased activity, providing backers with opportunities to support causes they believe in while generating potential returns.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Kickstarter ("Kickstarter Platform", "Crowdfunding Analytics Dashboard")

Indiegogo ("Indiegogo Marketplace", "InDemand Program")

GoFundMe ("GoFundMe Charity", "GoFundMe Community Fund")

Seedrs ("Equity Crowdfunding Platform", "Secondary Market for Shares")

Crowdcube ("Crowdcube Equity Platform", "Funded Club")

Fundable ("Business Crowdfunding Platform", "Fundable Rewards")

Patreon ("Patreon Membership Platform", "Patreon Pro")

CircleUp ("CircleUp Equity Crowdfunding", "Helio Data Analytics")

Wefunder ("Wefunder Platform", "Investment Portal")

Crowdfunder ("Crowdfunder Business Funding", "Crowdfunder UK")

Crowdfunding Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The growing accessibility and adoption of digital payment platforms enable seamless transactions, making it easier for global supporters to contribute to crowdfunding campaigns.



•Equity crowdfunding is expanding rapidly as more countries introduce supportive regulations, allowing retail investors to fund startups and potentially earn financial returns.



•With internet access and social media presence growing worldwide, campaign visibility and reach improve significantly, aiding in gathering wider support.

Segment Analysis

By Type

The debt-based crowdfunding segment dominated withheld approximately 59% of the market revenue in 2023. Debt-based crowdfunding appeals to businesses and projects that aim to avoid equity dilution while securing necessary funding. Unlike traditional loans, this model offers more accessible and flexible lending solutions, especially for small- to medium-sized businesses seeking operational or expansion capital. Moreover, debt-based platforms often offer attractive terms compared to traditional financial institutions, further driving their popularity.

Equity-based crowdfunding is another significant segment within the market, gaining traction, particularly among early-stage startups. This model provides backers with equity shares in the company, allowing them to benefit from potential future returns. The equity-based model is particularly popular in developed economies, where regulatory frameworks are more supportive, creating a fertile ground for innovative projects seeking capital.

By End-User

The startups segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 52%. Crowdfunding has become an essential funding route for startups, enabling entrepreneurs to access capital without stringent requirements imposed by banks or venture capitalists. Many startups are leveraging crowdfunding not only to raise funds but also to test product-market fit and gauge customer interest before full-scale launch. This model allows them to gain valuable insights into market demand while building a community of early adopters and brand advocates.

In addition to startups, the non-profit sector is emerging as a significant end-user group within the crowdfunding market. Charitable organizations and community-driven initiatives increasingly rely on crowdfunding to support their campaigns. Platforms that cater to these sectors have implemented tailored features to facilitate easy donation collection, transparent fund allocation, and regular updates to donors, helping organizations sustain their operations and broaden their impact.

Crowdfunding Market Segmentation:

By Type

Equity-based Crowdfunding

Debt-based Crowdfunding

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Technology

Media

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

By End-user

Startups

NGOs

Individuals





Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the crowdfunding market, accounting for over 32% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the high penetration of digital platforms, advanced regulatory frameworks, and a robust ecosystem of innovators and investors. The U.S. has been a frontrunner in crowdfunding adoption, with platforms like Kickstarter, GoFundMe, and Indiegogo facilitating millions of projects and campaigns. The region’s favorable regulatory environment has also spurred the growth of equity-based crowdfunding, attracting a substantial number of startups and investors.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the crowdfunding market, with a substantial CAGR projected from 2024 to 2032. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing increased crowdfunding adoption due to high digital engagement and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. The region's large population base and rising internet penetration create a fertile market for crowdfunding platforms to thrive. Furthermore, the region’s startups are increasingly turning to crowdfunding as an alternative financing method, especially as venture capital funding fluctuates. Crowdfunding platforms in the Asia-Pacific region are also aligning with local regulations to cater to diverse market needs, further enhancing their growth potential.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Enabot initiated a Kickstarter campaign to secure funding for its household robot, the EBO X, which is now open for preorder on the platform.

In 2023, Kickstarter launched a new AI-powered feature that enhances project recommendations for backers based on their interests and past pledges. This feature aims to improve user engagement and foster long-term platform loyalty by offering personalized experiences to backers.

