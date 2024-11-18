Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Investor Preference for Personalized and Customized Investment Solutions Drives Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Asset Management was estimated at US$444.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.8 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the asset management market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT, AI, and cloud computing, are significantly enhancing the capabilities of asset management solutions, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and more efficient asset utilization. The increasing complexity of asset portfolios, especially in industries such as manufacturing and healthcare, is driving demand for more sophisticated asset management tools that can handle diverse and large-scale assets.





The rising need for regulatory compliance, particularly in highly regulated sectors like aviation and healthcare, is also propelling market growth, as organizations seek to ensure that their assets meet stringent safety and performance standards. Additionally, the growing focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency is pushing organizations to adopt advanced asset management solutions that can help reduce downtime, extend asset lifecycles, and improve return on investment.



The expansion of digital transformation initiatives across various industries is further boosting the market, as businesses increasingly recognize the value of integrating asset management into their broader digital strategies. These factors, combined with continuous innovation in asset management technologies and practices, are driving the sustained growth of the asset management market.

What Are the Key Applications of Asset Management Across Different Industries?



Asset management is applied across a wide range of industries, each leveraging the practice to address specific operational challenges and optimize asset utilization. In infrastructure applications, asset management is critical for maintaining and extending the lifespan of physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and utilities. It involves monitoring the condition of these assets, scheduling maintenance, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Enterprise applications of asset management are focused on optimizing the use of corporate resources, including IT assets, office equipment, and facilities, to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.



In the healthcare sector, asset management ensures that medical equipment, supplies, and facilities are properly maintained and readily available, thereby enhancing patient care and safety. Aviation applications involve the management of aircraft, ground support equipment, and related infrastructure to ensure safety, compliance, and operational efficiency in a highly regulated industry.



Other applications of asset management include sectors such as energy, logistics, and retail, where effective asset management is crucial for optimizing supply chains, managing inventory, and ensuring the reliability of critical equipment. Each of these applications demonstrates the versatility and importance of asset management across different industries, highlighting its role in enhancing operational performance and achieving strategic goals.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Digital Assets Management segment, which is expected to reach US$817.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 26.1%. The Personnel / Staff Assets Management segment is also set to grow at 28.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $137.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 39.9% CAGR to reach $448.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Asset Management Market such as Datalogic SpA, Honeywell Process Solutions, Impinj, Inc., Mojix, Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 697 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $444.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2800 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Asset Management: Holding the Valid Point for Modern Organizations

Asset Management: A Prelude

Types of Asset Management

Benefits and Advantages of Asset Management

Challenges

Components of Asset Management: Solutions and Services

Asset Type Classification

Key Applications

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations

Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Asset Management Market Continues Brimming with Immense Growth Potential: Prospects & Outlook

Asset Management Market in a Growth Territory with Adoption of Advanced Technologies

A Moderately Growing Global Economy Amidst Uncertainties: Insights for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Tempting Payoffs Making Asset Management a Prudent Choice for Organizations

Dynamic Factors Pivoting Asset Management Market towards a Promising Future

Advances in Digital Tools and Platforms Propel Growth in Asset Management

Digital Asset Management to Gain in Long Term as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation

Content Chaos Can Be the Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Adoption of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Creates New Opportunities for Asset Management

Growing Focus on Sustainable and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Portfolio Management Strengthens Business Case for Technology Adoption

Low-Interest-Rate Environment Spurs Demand for Alternative Investments in Asset Management

Increasing Investor Preference for Personalized and Customized Investment Solutions Drives Adoption of Digital Advisory Services

Globalization of Financial Markets and Emerging Economies Create New Opportunities for Diversification

Innovations in Financial Products and Structured Investments Propel Market Growth

Shifts in Demographic Preferences and Millennial Investing Trends Propel Growth in Digital Asset Management Solutions

Aging Population and Retirement Planning Needs Propel Demand for Wealth Management Services

Growth in Global Wealth and High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Expands Market Potential

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for Asset Management

Technological Integration and Automation in Back-Office Operations Enhance Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness

Growing Adoption of Flexible Workforce Mobility Programs Drives Adoption

Asset Management Solutions and Services Adoption Improves Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG) as Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape, Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before

Rebound in Construction Sector to Drive Asset Management Demand

Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the Construction Market

Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select Countries

The Future of Asset Management in Industrial Activity

Dynamics of the Global Oil and Gas Industry and Implications for Market Growth

Shifting Sands: Investment Trends Impact the Market

Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance of Staffing Services Leading to Growth in Healthcare Asset Management

How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?

Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance of Medical Freelancing

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the Healthcare Staffing and Asset Management Markets

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Asset Management Demand

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing and Asset Management Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 99 companies featured in this Global Asset Management market report include

Datalogic SpA

Honeywell Process Solutions

Impinj, Inc.

Mojix, Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

Ubisense Group PLC

Zebra Technologies Corporation

