Berlin Packaging’s Multi-Award-Winning Protective Packaging for Lithium Batteries - BUNCKER® - Granted Special Permit by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is excited to announce that their multi-award-winning protective packaging solution for lithium batteries - BUNCKER®- has been granted a special permit by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). DOT-SP 21690 allows for the shipment of multiple batteries per BUNCKER® by freight or rail, with no inner packaging required.

BUNCKER® UN-Certified Packaging for Lithium Cells and Batteries is designed for the transport and storage of lithium cells and batteries in all phases of life: new, second-life, refurbished, cells or batteries for disposal or recycling, low production runs, prototypes, damaged, defective, recalled, and end-of-life. Patented insulation and filtration technology help combat thermal runaway and filter dangerous hydrogen fluoride (HF) gases.

BUNCKER® is available in five sizes ranging from small to XXL and has a unique, pallet-based packaging design that allows units to be stackable and forklifted on all sides, in addition to featuring easy-to-use one-person handling capabilities. The units are durable, weather-resistant, reusable, and sustainable. BUNCKER® is UN-approved according to P911/LP906, P903/LP903, P908/LP904, P910/LP905, P909 and UN-rated 50A/X/YR. The built-in absorbent design eliminates the need for loose fill and cushioning.

Per DOT-SP 21690, BUNCKER® is now exempted from the following regulations: 49 CFR §§ 173.185(b)(3)(i), 173.185(b)(3)(iii)(A) and (B), 173.185(e)(1), and 173.185(f)(1) through (3) in that inner packaging is not required, as provided herein; and §§ 173.185(b)(6), 173.185(e)(4), and 173.185(f)(3)(iii) in that more than one battery may be packaged within a Large Packaging, as provided herein.

“BUNCKER® provides unmatched technology in today’s market for the growing lithium battery space,” said Steve Sowa, Senior Director – Sales, Berlin Packaging. “The special permit simplifies shipping and storage, reducing risks and enhancing safety for all.”

Since its launch earlier this year, BUNCKER® has already received three of the most prestigious international design awards available – an iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the category of Industry-B2B Packaging, a 2024 Red Dot Design Award for Innovative Product, and a Bronze De Gouden Noot 2024 award – further underscoring its exceptional design rooted in safety and ease of use.

For more information on BUNCKER® and to view DOT-SP 21690, please visit berlinpackaging.com/buncker.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

