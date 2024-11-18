Syensqo - Acquisition of own shares

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, Belgium – November 18, 2024 - 17:45 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to its new Share Buyback Program (or the “Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the first tranche of this Program.

This first tranche started on November 5, 2024 and will run until December 31, 2024 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million (of the € 300 million Program). The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this first tranche.

In the framework of its first tranche, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 224,973 Syensqo shares in the period from 11 November up to and including 15 November 2024, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 11-Nov-24 AQEU 2,237.00 79.01 176,738.44 78.36 79.39 11-Nov-24 CEUX 17,623.00 79.04 1,392,856.71 78.25 79.41 11-Nov-24 XBRU 27,113.00 78.96 2,140,780.12 78.20 79.44 12-Nov-24 AQEU 2,376.00 77.28 183,614.67 75.97 78.38 12-Nov-24 CEUX 17,541.00 77.15 1,353,277.63 75.66 78.38 12-Nov-24 XBRU 44,083.00 77.04 3,396,092.60 75.50 78.38 13-Nov-24 AQEU 2,555.00 75.78 193,609.47 75.42 76.14 13-Nov-24 CEUX 17,511.00 75.78 1,327,069.38 75.27 76.19 13-Nov-24 XBRU 43,934.00 75.76 3,328,457.41 75.25 76.15 14-Nov-24 AQEU 1,059.00 75.82 80,292.53 75.32 76.43 14-Nov-24 CEUX 6,690.00 75.88 507,611.11 75.12 76.68 14-Nov-24 XBRU 17,251.00 75.74 1,306,651.12 75.16 76.73 15-Nov-24 AQEU 1,267.00 74.08 93,865.06 73.51 74.70 15-Nov-24 CEUX 5,788.00 74.21 429,540.21 73.47 74.88 15-Nov-24 XBRU 17,945.00 74.27 1,332,796.68 73.44 74.81 Total 224,973

17,243.253





As of November 15, 2024, the Company held a total of 2,079,345 own shares, spread out as follows:

444,973 Syensqo shares in the framework of the €300 million Share Buyback Program that started on November 5, 2024;

983,000 Syensqo shares in the framework of the LTIP Share Buyback Program that ended on October 23, 2024;

651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.





Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

