Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Management Update

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) announced today that Jason White will join Matt Kamm as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy, effective January 1, 2025. Jason will serve as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy, in addition to his existing role as Lead Portfolio Manager of the Global Discovery Strategy. He will continue in his role as Portfolio Manager of the Growth team’s other two strategies – Global Opportunities and U.S. Small-Cap Growth.

Matt Kamm will serve as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy with Jason White and continue in his role as Portfolio Manager of the Growth team’s other three strategies – Global Opportunities, Global Discovery and U.S. Small-Cap Growth.

The Growth team will maintain its highly collaborative approach, managing each of its portfolios according to the same investment philosophy and process that has been in place since the team’s inception. Notably, each of the teams’ key decision-makers, Jim Hamel, Matt Kamm, Jason White and Jay Warner, has over 20 years of experience within this structure.

Mr. Kamm explained, “As good stewards of client capital, we continuously evaluate our portfolios in an effort to produce high value-added results for our clients. The team is committed to taking all necessary actions and corrective measures to drive improvement. As a 20-plus-year veteran of the Growth team and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Global Discovery Strategy, Jason’s investment acumen, global perspectives and value-added investment outcomes make him the natural choice to co-manage the Strategy with me. I look forward to a partnership focused on adding value for clients who have placed their trust in us.”

