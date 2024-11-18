NVIDIA Accelerates Google Quantum AI Processor Design With Simulation of Quantum Device Physics

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC24 -- NVIDIA today announced it is working with Google Quantum AI to accelerate the design of its next-generation quantum computing devices using simulations powered by the NVIDIA CUDA-Q ™ platform.

Google Quantum AI is using the hybrid quantum-classical computing platform and the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to simulate the physics of its quantum processors. This will help overcome the current limitations of quantum computing hardware, which can only run a certain number of quantum operations before computations must cease, due to what researchers call “noise.”

“The development of commercially useful quantum computers is only possible if we can scale up quantum hardware while keeping noise in check,” said Guifre Vidal, research scientist from Google Quantum AI. “Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, we’re exploring the noise implications of increasingly larger quantum chip designs.”

Understanding noise in quantum hardware designs requires complex dynamical simulations capable of fully capturing how qubits within a quantum processor interact with their environment.

These simulations have traditionally been prohibitively computationally expensive to pursue. Using the CUDA-Q platform, however, Google can employ 1,024 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs at the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to perform one of the world’s largest and fastest dynamical simulation of quantum devices — at a fraction of the cost.

“AI supercomputing power will be helpful to quantum computing’s success,” said Tim Costa, director of quantum and HPC at NVIDIA. “Google’s use of the CUDA-Q platform demonstrates the central role GPU-accelerated simulations have in advancing quantum computing to help solve real-world problems.”

With CUDA-Q and H100 GPUs, Google can perform fully comprehensive, realistic simulations of devices containing 40 qubits — the largest-performed simulations of this kind. The simulation techniques provided by CUDA-Q mean noisy simulations that would have taken a week can now run in minutes.

The software powering these accelerated dynamic simulations will be publicly available in the CUDA-Q platform, allowing quantum hardware engineers to rapidly scale their system designs.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Cliff Edwards

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-415-699-2755

cliffe@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform, NVIDIA Eos supercomputer, and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs; Google using our products and technologies, the benefits and impact thereof, and the features, performance and availability of its offerings; and AI supercomputing power being helpful to quantum computing’s success are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and CUDA-Q are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823fa93b-bab5-4f04-af9a-0812a2f9a41f