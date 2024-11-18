First Federal Savings Bank and Gibco Motor Express Complete Hurricane Relief Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank in partnership with Gibco Motor Express LLC, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a community-driven hurricane relief effort to support those impacted by the recent devastating hurricanes.

Through the incredible generosity of our community, a total of seven semi-trucks filled with essential items were collected, four of which were filled at the First Federal Savings Bank location. Additionally, monetary donations totaling $715 were raised at the bank to further support recovery efforts for affected families. Funds were distributed to Newsong Church in North Carolina this afternoon.

“This initiative was a testament to the compassion of our community,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP Marketing Manager First Federal Savings Bank. “We were so honored to partner with Jeremy Meeks and his team at Gibco Motor Express. Seeing the community come together in such a big way has been truly inspiring.”

Gibco Motor Express LLC played a vital role by providing transportation for the donated goods, staffing the donation sites, ensuring items reach their destination quickly and efficiently, and contacting local businesses to request donations.

The items collected, including non-perishable food, clothing, and hygiene products, have been delivered to relief organizations actively working in hurricane-affected areas.

Donations are still being accepted at Gibco Motor Express LLC located at 1060 E. Diamond Ave Evansville, IN 47711. First Federal Savings Bank and Gibco extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this effort.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About Gibco Motor Express, LLC

The foundation for Gibco Motor Express, LLC was laid in 1930 by a man named Vern Gibson. Since then, Gibco has forged a reputation as an industry leader in the transportation of bulk commodities. Based at four locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, Gibco is strategically located to meet the transportation needs of its valued customers.