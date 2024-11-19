Leading Indian venture capital firm Rukam Capital targets international capital raise

NEW DELHI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rukam Capital, a leading Indian early-stage venture capital firm specialising in the consumer and tech sectors, is targeting an international capital raise to take advantage of the exceptional opportunities in India’s rapidly growing consumer industries.

India is the fastest growing major economy in the world this year and is on track to become the third largest economy in the world by 2030. Indian consumer spending is currently growing at 10% per annum and is set to be a US$4 trillion market by 2030. India’s consumer story is being driven by an enormous expansion of India’s middle class. The middle class is the fastest-growing major segment of the Indian population, it now represents 31% of the population and is expected to be 38% by 2031 and 60% in 2047.

Archana Jahagirdar, founder and Managing Partner of Rukam Capital, said, “There are very exciting investment opportunities in India’s incredible growth story and one of the most attractive sectors is consumer. But there is an early-stage funding gap in the space, creating an opportunity for venture capital investors to provide capital, strategic support and mentorship to Indian start-ups. This is our speciality, we are entrepreneurs first and investors second. We roll up our sleeves and help our companies build the right teams and strategies to win.

“We believe that the Indian consumer space is an excellent opportunity for international investors and that local venture capital is the best way to access it. That’s why we are now targeting an international capital raise and would also note that now is a very attractive time to enter the Indian market for allocators around the world given the strong regulatory and governmental support being provided in India for foreign investment.”

Rukam Capital was launched in 2019 by founder Archana Jahagirdar. Rukam Capital Fund I, begun in 2019, comprises 17 investments in the Indian consumer space, including food and drink, personal care, health and wellness, and home and kitchen. Rukam Sitara, launched last year, is focused on opportunities in the Indian tech space across generative AI, deep tech, robotics, semiconductors, software-as-a-service, and climate technology companies.

About Rukam Capital

Rukam Capital is a leading Indian early stage venture capital firm specialising in the consumer and tech sectors. We invest in purpose-led founders obsessed with solving hard problems at scale by creating products and companies that people love. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know what it takes to launch and manage a successful business. Combining innovation and mission which help leapfrog existing solutions, our portfolio companies have a market advantage of attracting and retaining customers. We're proving that mission-driven investments deliver superior returns.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.rukamcapital.com/

Contact:

info@rukamcapital.com