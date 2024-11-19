Green Arrow selects Voltalia to build a power plant in Spain

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the signing of a contract with Green Arrow Capital for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of a 135-megawatt solar power plant

The plant will be located in Seville (Andalusia), in the municipality of Sanlucar la Mayor. Construction will start in 2024, with full commissioning scheduled for 2025. Voltalia will then operate and maintain the plant for at least two years. Covering an area of 169 hectares, the plant will include 192,864 photovoltaic panels with a total capacity of 135 megawatts.

Green Arrow Capital is a leading investor focused on renewable energy and other alternative investments in the real economy including Energy & Digital Infrastructure, Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate. Founded in 2012 in Italy, Green Arrow Capital is a recognized and rapidly growing player in renewable energy in Spain.

Voltalia has been present in Spain for over 15 years. Initially focused on operation and maintenance services, the group now manages 775 megawatts under contract for third party clients.

At the same time, Voltalia is also developing a pipeline of future photovoltaic and wind production sites in the country while its subsidiary Helexia, a specialist in self-consumption solar plants for industrial and commercial buildings, holds a portfolio of 51 photovoltaic plants currently under operation for a total 26.7 megawatts.

The contract with Green Arrow Capital marks the resumption of major construction contracts in Spain. This year, Voltalia has been particularly active in the Spanish EPC market, in line with the group's strategy to expand its activities to build large scale solar projects for similar clients including IPPs1, funds, and utilities. Spain is one of the most dynamic photovoltaic markets in the world, making it a key focus for Voltalia's growth.

Founded in 2005, Voltalia operates 6.7 gigawatts for its customers and has 3.1 gigawatts in operation and under construction in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

“We are delighted with this first collaboration with Green Arrow Capital. This new contract confirms the dynamism of Voltalia and Helexia in Spain,” says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Daniele Camponeschi, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Green Arrow Capital, stated: “The development of this new solar portfolio in Spain highlights the strategic importance of the Iberian market for Green Arrow Capital and follows other successful investments that allow the Group to further strengthen its presence in a key sector like photovoltaics. This initiative also renews our commitment to the energy transition, confirming us as leaders in green investments abroad as well. Having an excellent partner like Voltalia by our side will enable us to ensure the highest quality and sustainability in the execution of the project.”

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

1 Independent Power Producers

