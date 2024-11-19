INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II – Capital Fund raises EUR 2.09 million

The INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II – Capital Fund, a subfund of a closed-end umbrella fund intended for informed investors which invests in forest and agricultural land in Central and Eastern European EU countries, raised an additional EUR 2.09 million. Investments were made by 14 investors.

“With investors increasingly focusing on sustainability and the creation of long-term financial value, the INVL Family Office is offering its current and potential clients solutions that meet both their own goals and sustainability objectives. The results of this offering show that the fund continues to successfully attract new investors and also to encourage existing investors to increase their investments in order to contribute to the responsible management of forests and agricultural land,” says Asta Jovaišienė, the head of the INVL Financial Advisors brokerage, which operates under the INVL Family Office brand.

The INVL Family Office offered the subfund’s units in the Baltics from the 4th to the 18th of November. The minimum investment in the INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II – Capital Fund is EUR 125,000. It invests the money it raises in the INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II, which is incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

According to the strategy, subfund INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II – Capital Fund invests in INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II, and the latter, respectively, in sustainably managed forest and agricultural land in Central and Eastern European countries of the EU, where there are attractive returns on investment and a stable regulatory environment. The activities of the master fund are based on the standards of sustainable forestry, and its aim is to implement the principles of sustainable farming in the areas of agricultural land. The INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II has raised total capital of EUR 97.2 million.

INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II – Capital Fund is managed by the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States – INVL Asset Management.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Martynas Samulionis

Managing Partner of the INVL Sustainable Forest and Agricultural Land Fund II

E-mail martynas.samulionis@invl.com



