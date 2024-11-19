Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46

Company announcement no. 70

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,953,197 374,058,299 11 November 2024 18,000 134.87 2,427,660 12 November 2024 17,000 134.48 2,286,160 13 November 2024 17,000 133.95 2,277,150 14 November 2024 17,000 134.92 2,293,640 15 November 2024 17,000 135.82 2,308,940 Total week 46 86,000 11,593,550 Total accumulated 3,039,197 385,651,849

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,180,752 treasury shares equal to 2.70 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO





Attachment