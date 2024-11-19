Enzymatic Cleaning Market Outlook, 2037: Regional Value & Volume Market Insights for Protease, Amylase, Lipase, Cellulose, and Other Cleaners

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymatic Cleaning Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enzymatic cleaning market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.96% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. Factors such as the surge in the adoption in the food & beverage industry, followed by the expansion of the healthcare sector projected to drive the market in the coming years.

The enzymatic cleaning market in North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.28% by the end of 2037. The region's enzymatic cleaning market is expanding due to increased investments from major businesses, as well as fast urbanization, industrialization, and rising hygienic and cleanliness consciousness.

Leading players in the global enzymatic cleaning market:

Ecolab Inc.

Diversey Inc.

Enzyme Solutions Inc.

STERIS plc

Spartan Chemical Company

Cascades Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Objective

1.2 Scope of the report

1.3 Market Taxonomy

1.4 Study Assumptions and Abbreviations



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 SPSS Methodology

2.3 Primary Research

2.4 Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Competitive Intelligence

3.3 Strategic Imperative

3.4 Outcome Actionable Insights



4. Global Industry Overview (1/2)

4.1 Regional Synopsis

4.2 DROT

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Trends

4.3 Government Regulations

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.4.1 3M Company

4.4.2 Amity International

4.4.3 BASF SE

4.4.4 Byitrol

4.4.5 Clorox Company

4.4.6 Diversey, Inc.

4.4.7 Ecolab, Inc.

4.4.8 Enzyme Solutions, Inc.

4.4.9 Getinge

4.4.10 Metrex Research, LLC

4.4.11 Novozymes A/S

4.4.12 Spartan Chemical Company

4.4.13 STERIS plc

4.5 Analysis of Product Type

4.6 Analysis of Technical Issues of Enzymatic Cleaning

4.7 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Regional Analysis on End-user (North America)

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Recent Development Analysis

4.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.12 Upcoming Technological Advancements

4.13 Industry Risk Assessment



5. Global Outlook and Projections (1/2)

5.1 Global Overview

5.1.1 Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2013-2037

5.1.2 Increment &Opportunity Assessment, 2013-2037

5.1.3 Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

5.2 Global Segmentation (USD Million), 2013-2037

5.2.1. Product Type, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.2.1.1 Protease Cleaners

5.2.1.2 Amylase Cleaners

5.2.1.3 Lipase Cleaners

5.2.1.4 Cellulose Cleaners

5.2.1.5 Others

5.2.2 Process, Value (USD Million)

5.2.2.1 Presoak

5.2.2.2 Disinfection

5.2.2.3 Manual Cleaning

5.2.2.4 Automatic

5.2.3 Device Type, Value (USD Million)

5.2.3.1 Non-Critical

5.2.3.2 Semi-Critical

5.2.4 End User, Value (USD Million)

5.2.4.1 Hospitals

5.2.4.2 Clinics

5.2.4.3 Diagnostic Centers

5.2.4.4 Food and Beverages

5.2.4.5 Hospitality

5.2.4.6 Manufacturing

5.2.4.7 Residential

5.2.4.8 Others

5.3 Regional Synopsis USD Million), 2013-2037

5.3.1 North America, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.3.2 Europe, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.3.4 Latin America, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa, Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons)

5.4 Cross Analysis of Product Type w.r.t End User, 2013-2037

6. North America Market

7. Europe Market

8. Asia-Pacific Market

9. Latin America Market

10. Middle East and Africa

11. Global Economic Scenario

11.1 World Economic Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ags2bc

