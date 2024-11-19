BodyThredz Expands with New Partnerships with Legendary Musicians Pat Travers Band, Carmine Appice, and Helix

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyThredz , the rising star in premium performance wear and innovative artist partnerships, is proud to announce its latest expansion. BodyThredz is proud to announce their partnership agreements with three more iconic rock legends—Pat Travers Band, Carmine Appice, and Helix—further solidifying their presence at the intersection of fashion, music, and performance.

Expanding the BodyThredz Family

With its mission to merge fashion and music, BodyThredz continues to revolutionize the athletic wear market. This latest expansion brings the legendary guitarist Pat Travers, the iconic drummer, Carmine Appice, and the immortal rock band Helix into the BodyThredz family. All have earned their place in rock history and are now working directly with BodyThredz to redefine what it means to wear your passion and Find Your Power.

About Pat Travers Band

Pat Travers Band, the legendary guitarist rose to fame in the 1970s and remains a guitar legend to this day. Known for hits like “Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)” and “Snortin’ Whiskey,” Pat Travers' energetic performances and timeless guitar skills have influenced generations of rock guitarists. His current band lineup continues to deliver electrifying shows, and now, as a partner with BodyThredz, Pat Travers Band brings their iconic energy to the BodyThredz collection.

View the Pat Travers Collection here.

About Carmine Appice

Carmine Appice, the iconic drummer has played with some of the greatest musicians on the planet, including, Rod Stewart, Vanilla Fudge, Ozzy Osbourne, Cactus, Beck, Bogert & Appice, King Cobra, and Blue Murder. Carmine Appice is hailed as one of the original architects of heavy rock drumming. His innovative drum sound and unparalleled showmanship set the foundation for drummers all over the world and across all genres of music. Carmine’s partnership with BodyThredz represents a fusion of his iconic status and BodyThredz commitment to excellence to further reach rock fans all over the world.

View the Carmine Appice Collection here.

About Helix

Celebrating over five decades of powerful performances, Helix, formed in Kitchener, Ontario in 1974, by Brian Vollmer who is still currently the band's lead singer, rose to prominence with hits like “No Rest for the Wicked” and “Wild in the Streets.” Despite challenges, Helix persevered and continues to tour extensively, performing at major festivals worldwide. Their BodyThredz collaboration offers fans exclusive apparel that bridges their love of music with a passion for style and comfort.

The Helix Collection is coming soon...

A New Era for BodyThredz

With these new collaborations, BodyThredz is excited to expand its mission to create stylish, durable, and high-performance apparel that resonates with both music fans and athletes. By partnering with Pat Travers Band, Carmine Appice, and Helix, BodyThredz offers fans exclusive access to branded apparel that connects them directly with their favorite rock legends. This is more than just clothing; it’s about celebrating the spirit of rock and finding your power.