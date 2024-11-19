Floki’s Valhalla Partners With Kick F1 Sim Racing Team

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floki’s play-to-earn gaming platform, Valhalla, is teaming up with the KICK F1 Sim Racing Team to bring fans a next-level experience.

Announced on Nov. 15, the partnership will roll out a series of exclusive events during the 2025 F1 Sim Racing Season.

This includes the team’s NFT presence in the Valhalla game, as well as in-game competitions where winners will get the chance to visit Sauber Motorsport’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. Additionally, Valhalla will serve as the presenting partner for the drivers’ debriefs after each official F1 Sim Racing event, featuring a special content segment shared on @sauberesports Instagram and X channels.

Valhalla’s logo will also feature prominently across KICK F1’s digital and social media platforms, including banner placements, branding overlays during live streams, and on the drivers’ sleeves. Further, Valhalla branding will be integrated into the Sauber Esports Arena, appearing on wall frames, streaming overlays, and interview backdrops, enhancing visibility both on and off the virtual racetrack.

The partnership comes just in time for Valhalla’s Mainnet launch at the end of November.

The KICK F1 Sim Racing event is a highly competitive virtual motorsport championship, attracting top talent and fans from around the globe. It replicates the thrill of real-life Formula 1 racing, blending cutting-edge gaming technology with intense, skill-driven competition.

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat.

“We are proud to step into this exciting new partnership with KICK F1 Sim Racing Team,” a FLOKI spokesperson said. “By offering gamers and fans alike a dynamic, player-driven system that allows to play both alone and as a clan, Valhalla’s gameplay strongly resembles the world of F1 Sim Racing – further marking our commitment to integrating the world of gaming, cryptocurrency, and sim racing in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to getting started and unlocking the full potential of this collaboration throughout the 2025 F1 Sim Racing season."Andrea Bugnone, team manager of KICK F1 Sim Racing Team, said, “We are pleased to partner with Valhalla and Floki, currently one of the most innovative and engaging companies within this sector. This collaboration represents an exciting convergence between F1 Sim Racing and gaming technologies, opening a whole new world of engaging possibilities for our team. By integrating Valhalla's cutting-edge platform within our team’s pursuit of excellence, we aim to enhance the F1 Sim Racing experience for fans of both KICK F1 Sim Racing Team and Valhalla itself.”

About Valhalla

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world’s most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has established a strong brand presence. Users can learn more at floki.com.

About Sauber Group of Companies

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages its Formula One TM team; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development, and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and innovation in the field of aerodynamics.

The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of all the dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.

The Sauber Group puts sustainability at the heart of its mission; its business, operating under the ISO 14001 environmental management standard, has been carbon neutral since 2011 and the company has achieved the Three-Star level in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Framework.

Since its founding in 1970, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. A member of the exclusive club of teams that competed in more than 500 F1 races, it celebrated 30 years in the sport in 2022 and continues to go from strength to strength on and off the track.

