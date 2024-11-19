Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole DZG-SF-24-172 intercepted 2,165 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 21.0 meters (“m”), including 4,600 g/t Ag over 3.5m hole DZG-SF-24-145 intercepted 4,645 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 6,703 g/t Ag over 2.0m hole DZG-SF-24-272 intercepted 1,849 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,894 g/t Ag over 2.5m



In the Western Zone near the granite contact: hole ZG-SF-24-200 intercepted 1,151 g/t Ag over 21.0m, including 3,290 g/t Ag over 6.0m

In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area: hole DZG-SF-24-153 intercepted 3,955 g/t Ag over 4.0m hole ZG-RC-24-028 intercepted 986 g/t Ag over 24.0m, including 4,418 g/t Ag over 4.0m hole ZG-RC-24-082 intercepted 1,155 g/t Ag over 16.0m, including 2,335 g/t Ag over 5.0m hole ZG-RC-24-031 intercepted 744 g/t Ag over 14.0m

28,983m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade drill results, including hole DZG-SF-24-172, show good continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at Zgounder," stated Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The multiple silver-rich intersections within and around the pit area could lead to an increase of the open pit mining rate. Furthermore, the high-grade intercept at the western extremity, together with the previously announced ZG-SF-24-141 at the western boundary of the fault, highlight the potential for additional resource expansion. With four underground, two surface, and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further advance our understanding and resource growth potential at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 458 holes, which include 107 underground diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 148 reverse circulation (“RC”), 137 T28 and 66 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID



From To Ag



(g/t) Length (m)* Ag x width



Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-170 28.5 35.5 977 7.0 6,836 Including 28.5 31.0 2,432 2.5 6,080 ZG-SF-24-200 265.0 286.0 1,151 21.0 24,166 Including 280.0 286.0 3,290 6.0 19,738 DZG-SF-24-145 13.0 16.0 4,645 3.0 13,934 Including 13.0 15.0 6,703 2.0 13,406 DZG-SF-24-151 17.5 20.0 2,489 2.5 6,222 DZG-SF-24-153 56.0 60.0 3,955 4.0 15,818 DZG-SF-24-172 22.5 43.5 2,165 21.0 45,474 Including 30.5 34.0 4,600 3.5 16,100 DZG-SF-24-247 47.0 66.0 400 19.0 7,596 DZG-SF-24-272 4.0 9.5 1,849 5.5 10,170 Including 4.5 7.0 3,894 2.5 9,736 DZG-SF-24-273 3.0 11.0 1,219 8.0 9,748 Including 7.5 9.5 4,140 2.0 8,280 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-001 8.0 25.0 504 17.0 8,560 ZG-RC-24-027 11.0 19.0 769 8.0 6,152 Including 11.0 15.0 1,433 4.0 5,732 ZG-RC-24-028 2.0 26.0 986 24.0 23,672 Including 18.0 22.0 4,418 4.0 17,672 ZG-RC-24-028 45.0 55.0 908 10.0 9,076 Including 50.0 54.0 1,900 4.0 7,600 ZG-RC-24-029 5.0 17.0 543 12.0 6,516 ZG-RC-24-029 20.0 37.0 464 17.0 7,892 ZG-RC-24-031 8.0 22.0 744 14.0 10,416 ZG-RC-24-033 25.0 28.0 1,863 3.0 5,588 ZG-RC-24-062 10.0 21.0 370 11.0 4,072 ZG-RC-24-067 74.0 78.0 1,075 4.0 4,300 ZG-RC-24-074 62.0 76.0 387 14.0 5,424 ZG-RC-24-082 24.0 40.0 1,155 16.0 18,472 Including 33.0 38.0 2,335 5.0 11,676 ZG-RC-24-140 11.0 13.0 2,268 2.0 4,536 ZG-RC-24-142 1.0 5.0 1,881 4.0 7,524 Including 2.0 4.0 3,546 2.0 7,092 ZG-RC-24-243 0.0 25.0 420 25.0 10,504 Including 9.0 13.0 1,242 4.0 4,968 Underground T28 TD28-24-2030-329 0.0 9.6 519 9.6 4,982 TD28-24-2030-335 0.0 12.0 718 12.0 8,621 Including 2.4 6.0 1,447 3.6 5,208 TD28-24-2030-338 1.2 25.2 539 24.0 12,926 Including 9.6 15.6 1,558 6.0 9,350 TD28-24-2050-412 19.2 26.4 705 7.2 5,078 Underground YAK YAKD-24-2000-122 14.4 28.8 931 14.4 13,406 Including 21.6 26.4 2,054 4.8 9,859 YAKD-24-2000-130 22.8 34.8 729 12.0 8,750 Including 24.0 27.6 1,963 3.6 7,066 1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “show”, “lead”, “potential”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “grow”, ,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya’s plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the capacity for the company to show, through drilling continuity of high grade mineralisation at Zgounder and the existence of same, the capacity for the company to increase its open pit mining rate, the capacity and ability for adding resources and growing the resource at Zgounder, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics), accuracy of mineral reserves and resource calculations and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To



Ag



(g/t) Length (m)* Ag x width



Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-169 51.0 52.0 268 1.0 268 ZG-SF-24-169 63.0 63.5 260 0.5 130 ZG-SF-24-169 77.0 80.5 126 3.5 440 ZG-SF-24-170 7.5 9.0 96 1.5 144 ZG-SF-24-170 28.5 35.5 977 7.0 6,836 Including 28.5 31.0 2,432 2.5 6,080 ZG-SF-24-170 49.0 57.5 92 8.5 784 ZG-SF-24-170 94.0 97.0 200 3.0 600 ZG-SF-24-170 109.0 112.5 1,094 3.5 3,828 ZG-SF-24-171 72.0 73.5 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-171 75.0 76.5 192 1.5 288 ZG-SF-24-171 75.0 78.0 166 3.0 498 ZG-SF-24-171 79.0 79.5 116 0.5 58 ZG-SF-24-171 80.5 81.5 124 1.0 124 ZG-SF-24-172 100.5 101.5 268 1.0 268 ZG-SF-24-172 105.5 109.5 161 4.0 642 Including 105.5 107.0 293 1.5 440 ZG-SF-24-172 113.5 118.0 102 4.5 458 ZG-SF-24-174 16.0 17.5 287 1.5 430 ZG-SF-24-174 18.0 19.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-SF-24-174 57.0 61.5 760 4.5 3,422 ZG-SF-24-185 54.0 57.0 266 3.0 798 ZG-SF-24-188 130.5 132.0 188 1.5 282 ZG-SF-24-188 138.0 141.0 119 3.0 357 ZG-SF-24-188 142.5 144.0 92 1.5 138 ZG-SF-24-190 110.0 111.5 116 1.5 174 ZG-SF-24-190 123.5 125.0 128 1.5 192 ZG-SF-24-192 199.0 202.0 794 3.0 2,382 ZG-SF-24-192 284.0 285.5 76 1.5 114 ZG-SF-24-192 302.0 303.5 84 1.5 126 ZG-SF-24-192 307.5 313.5 147 6.0 882 ZG-SF-24-192 321.0 326.0 112 5.0 562 ZG-SF-24-194 140.0 141.5 268 1.5 402 ZG-SF-24-194 151.5 154.5 1,040 3.0 3,120 ZG-SF-24-195 6.2 7.5 128 1.3 166 ZG-SF-24-195 10.5 13.0 124 2.5 310 ZG-SF-24-198 201.5 203.0 208 1.5 312 ZG-SF-24-198 225.5 227.0 88 1.5 132 ZG-SF-24-198 228.5 230.0 88 1.5 132 ZG-SF-24-199 129.5 130.5 642 1.0 642 ZG-SF-24-200 204.0 208.5 208 4.5 936 ZG-SF-24-200 265.0 286.0 1,151 21.0 24,166 Including 273.0 275.0 1,356 2.0 2,712 Including 280.0 286.0 3,290 6.0 19,738 ZG-SF-24-200 322.0 323.0 168 1.0 168 ZG-SF-24-200 326.5 327.0 188 0.5 94 ZG-SF-24-200 329.0 330.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-SF-24-200 346.5 348.0 192 1.5 288 ZG-SF-24-200 352.5 354.0 104 1.5 156 ZG-SF-24-200 364.5 366.0 204 1.5 306 ZG-SF-24-202 109.0 110.5 700 1.5 1,050 ZG-SF-24-202 135.5 136.5 80 1.0 80 ZG-SF-24-202 137.5 138.0 80 0.5 40 ZG-SF-24-205 4.5 6.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-205 182.0 184.1 90 2.1 189 ZG-SF-24-212 9.0 10.5 96 1.5 144 ZG-SF-24-212 135.5 138.5 134 3.0 402 ZG-SF-24-239 42.5 45.0 242 2.5 604 ZG-SF-24-239 54.5 56.0 144 1.5 216 DZG-SF-24-129 40.5 41.5 176 1.0 176 DZG-SF-24-129 43.5 44.5 224 1.0 224 DZG-SF-24-129 55.0 56.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-129 57.0 57.5 208 0.5 104 DZG-SF-24-129 61.5 64.0 110 2.5 276 DZG-SF-24-129 67.5 73.0 143 5.5 788 DZG-SF-24-129 80.5 84.5 173 4.0 690 DZG-SF-24-141 1.5 3.0 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-24-144 36.0 37.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-145 0.0 1.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-145 2.0 3.5 620 1.5 930 DZG-SF-24-145 6.5 8.0 360 1.5 540 DZG-SF-24-145 13.0 16.0 4,645 3.0 13,934 Including 13.0 15.0 6,703 2.0 13,406 DZG-SF-24-146 4.0 11.5 205 7.5 1,536 DZG-SF-24-149 33.0 39.0 643 6.0 3,860 Including 34.0 35.5 2,176 1.5 3,264 DZG-SF-24-149 55.0 56.0 76 1.0 76 DZG-SF-24-150 38.0 39.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-150 44.0 49.5 292 5.5 1,606 DZG-SF-24-151 17.5 20.0 2,489 2.5 6,222 DZG-SF-24-151 24.0 26.0 384 2.0 768 DZG-SF-24-153 13.5 15.0 120 1.5 180 DZG-SF-24-153 16.0 17.0 104 1.0 104 DZG-SF-24-153 56.0 60.0 3,955 4.0 15,818 DZG-SF-24-154 16.0 17.0 92 1.0 92 DZG-SF-24-154 28.5 29.0 208 0.5 104 DZG-SF-24-154 42.5 45.5 156 3.0 468 DZG-SF-24-157 15.0 24.0 436 9.0 3,924 DZG-SF-24-157 34.5 38.0 102 3.5 358 DZG-SF-24-161 18.0 19.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-166 40.5 42.0 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-24-166 43.5 45.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-168 30.0 31.0 76 1.0 76 DZG-SF-24-168 32.0 33.5 208 1.5 312 DZG-SF-24-170 21.0 23.0 96 2.0 192 DZG-SF-24-170 41.5 42.5 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-170 43.0 45.5 548 2.5 1,370 DZG-SF-24-170 49.0 55.5 235 6.5 1,526 DZG-SF-24-170 57.0 57.5 88 0.5 44 DZG-SF-24-171 18.0 19.5 180 1.5 270 DZG-SF-24-171 62.5 64.0 260 1.5 390 DZG-SF-24-172 15.0 16.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-172 18.0 19.5 264 1.5 396 DZG-SF-24-172 22.5 43.5 2,165 21.0 45,474 Including 30.5 34.0 4,600 3.5 16,100 DZG-SF-24-172 52.5 55.5 318 3.0 954 DZG-SF-24-176 32.0 40.0 168 8.0 1,342 Including 32.0 34.5 346 2.5 864 DZG-SF-24-177 18.0 21.0 114 3.0 342 DZG-SF-24-177 36.0 37.5 196 1.5 294 DZG-SF-24-181 28.0 29.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-227 3.0 4.5 112 1.5 168 DZG-SF-24-230 9.0 12.5 102 3.5 356 DZG-SF-24-231 35.0 35.5 184 0.5 92 DZG-SF-24-232 7.5 9.0 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-232 16.5 19.0 1,050 2.5 2,626 DZG-SF-24-233 9.0 14.5 144 5.5 790 DZG-SF-24-234 27.5 28.5 80 1.0 80 DZG-SF-24-235 26.5 28.5 206 2.0 412 DZG-SF-24-236 63.0 67.0 286 4.0 1,144 DZG-SF-24-238 4.5 5.5 768 1.0 768 DZG-SF-24-238 10.5 15.0 533 4.5 2,398 Including 10.5 13.5 705 3.0 2,114 DZG-SF-24-241 34.5 35.5 436 1.0 436 DZG-SF-24-241 43.0 44.5 228 1.5 342 DZG-SF-24-242 15.0 21.0 279 6.0 1,674 DZG-SF-24-243 14.5 18.0 177 3.5 618 DZG-SF-24-243 22.0 22.5 472 0.5 236 DZG-SF-24-243 36.5 38.5 76 2.0 152 DZG-SF-24-244 29.0 30.0 156 1.0 156 DZG-SF-24-244 37.0 41.5 84 4.5 378 DZG-SF-24-244 60.5 68.5 163 8.0 1,300 DZG-SF-24-245 12.0 15.0 96 3.0 288 DZG-SF-24-245 43.0 47.5 117 4.5 528 DZG-SF-24-247 3.0 4.5 144 1.5 216 DZG-SF-24-247 39.5 43.0 255 3.5 892 DZG-SF-24-247 47.0 66.0 400 19.0 7,596 Including 47.0 50.0 796 3.0 2,388 Including 60.0 62.0 800 2.0 1,600 DZG-SF-24-271 7.5 9.0 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-24-271 12.0 20.5 279 8.5 2,368 Including 13.0 17.5 400 4.5 1,798 DZG-SF-24-272 1.5 3.0 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-272 4.0 9.5 1,849 5.5 10,170 Including 4.5 7.0 3,894 2.5 9,736 DZG-SF-24-272 11.0 12.5 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-24-273 3.0 11.0 1,219 8.0 9,748 Including 7.5 9.5 4,140 2.0 8,280 DZG-SF-24-275 39.0 40.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-277 22.0 23.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-278 24.5 26.0 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-288 40.5 46.0 516 5.5 2,838 DZG-SF-24-289 27.0 30.0 224 3.0 672 DZG-SF-24-289 31.5 33.0 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-24-291 42.0 45.0 321 3.0 964 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-001 8.0 25.0 504 17.0 8,560 Including 11.0 14.0 883 3.0 2,648 ZG-RC-24-001 40.0 41.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-001 63.0 64.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-020 27.0 28.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-020 32.0 35.0 303 3.0 908 ZG-RC-24-021 45.0 55.0 366 10.0 3,664 Including 45.0 48.0 707 3.0 2,120 ZG-RC-24-021 57.0 58.0 168 1.0 168 ZG-RC-24-021 60.0 63.0 759 3.0 2,276 ZG-RC-24-021 66.0 68.0 126 2.0 252 ZG-RC-24-024 59.0 66.0 329 7.0 2,304 ZG-RC-24-024 83.0 84.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-RC-24-027 3.0 7.0 131 4.0 524 ZG-RC-24-027 11.0 19.0 769 8.0 6,152 Including 11.0 15.0 1,433 4.0 5,732 ZG-RC-24-027 32.0 33.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-027 34.0 35.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-028 2.0 26.0 986 24.0 23,672 Including 18.0 22.0 4,418 4.0 17,672 ZG-RC-24-028 31.0 32.0 532 1.0 532 ZG-RC-24-028 45.0 55.0 908 10.0 9,076 Including 50.0 54.0 1,900 4.0 7,600 ZG-RC-24-029 1.0 2.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-029 1.0 3.0 80 2.0 160 ZG-RC-24-029 5.0 17.0 543 12.0 6,516 ZG-RC-24-029 20.0 37.0 464 17.0 7,892 Including 20.0 22.0 1,388 2.0 2,776 Including 32.0 35.0 1,095 3.0 3,284 ZG-RC-24-029 56.0 65.0 156 9.0 1,400 ZG-RC-24-030 40.0 42.0 208 2.0 416 ZG-RC-24-030 49.0 51.0 108 2.0 216 ZG-RC-24-031 8.0 22.0 744 14.0 10,416 ZG-RC-24-032 23.0 43.0 108 20.0 2,156 Including 23.0 28.0 200 5.0 1,000 ZG-RC-24-032 67.0 68.0 164 1.0 164 ZG-RC-24-032 75.0 77.0 280 2.0 560 ZG-RC-24-032 82.0 91.0 202 9.0 1,820 ZG-RC-24-033 25.0 28.0 1,863 3.0 5,588 ZG-RC-24-033 38.0 39.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-034 92.0 93.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-034 94.0 95.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-036 12.0 25.0 225 13.0 2,924 ZG-RC-24-038 56.0 60.0 940 4.0 3,760 ZG-RC-24-038 76.0 83.0 261 7.0 1,828 ZG-RC-24-041 4.0 6.0 97 2.0 194 ZG-RC-24-042 103.0 104.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-044 90.0 95.0 122 5.0 608 ZG-RC-24-047 45.0 46.0 256 1.0 256 ZG-RC-24-048 6.0 8.0 218 2.0 436 ZG-RC-24-048 56.0 57.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-048 61.0 62.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-049 36.0 39.0 555 3.0 1,664 ZG-RC-24-050 14.0 19.0 118 5.0 588 ZG-RC-24-051 93.0 98.0 258 5.0 1,292 ZG-RC-24-061 0.0 8.0 113 8.0 904 ZG-RC-24-061 11.0 17.0 147 6.0 884 ZG-RC-24-061 21.0 23.0 130 2.0 260 ZG-RC-24-061 28.0 29.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 32.0 108 1.0 108 ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 33.0 116 2.0 232 ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 34.0 100 3.0 300 ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 35.0 102 4.0 408 ZG-RC-24-061 37.0 38.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-061 40.0 41.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-062 5.0 7.0 140 2.0 280 ZG-RC-24-062 10.0 21.0 370 11.0 4,072 Including 13.0 20.0 490 7.0 3,432 ZG-RC-24-062 32.0 37.0 130 5.0 652 ZG-RC-24-063 53.0 54.0 828 1.0 828 ZG-RC-24-064 22.0 24.0 136 2.0 272 ZG-RC-24-064 31.0 32.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-24-065 30.0 33.0 1,308 3.0 3,924 ZG-RC-24-065 48.0 49.0 1,328 1.0 1,328 ZG-RC-24-065 79.0 80.0 204 1.0 204 ZG-RC-24-066 14.0 16.0 254 2.0 508 ZG-RC-24-066 23.0 24.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-066 59.0 60.0 848 1.0 848 ZG-RC-24-066 62.0 63.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-066 66.0 67.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-066 78.0 79.0 260 1.0 260 ZG-RC-24-066 84.0 85.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-067 71.0 72.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-067 74.0 78.0 1,075 4.0 4,300 ZG-RC-24-069 93.0 94.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-RC-24-073 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-074 62.0 76.0 387 14.0 5,424 Including 69.0 72.0 881 3.0 2,644 ZG-RC-24-075 71.0 75.0 441 4.0 1,764 ZG-RC-24-078 92.0 93.0 332 1.0 332 ZG-RC-24-079 1.0 2.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-RC-24-081 19.0 20.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-082 24.0 40.0 1,155 16.0 18,472 Including 33.0 38.0 2,335 5.0 11,676 ZG-RC-24-082 47.0 48.0 356 1.0 356 ZG-RC-24-083 5.0 13.0 331 8.0 2,644 Including 10.0 12.0 1,044 2.0 2,088 ZG-RC-24-083 39.0 45.0 628 6.0 3,768 Including 41.0 43.0 1,704 2.0 3,408 ZG-RC-24-083 54.0 55.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-24-083 64.0 69.0 502 5.0 2,512 ZG-RC-24-084 4.0 10.0 507 6.0 3,040 ZG-RC-24-084 12.0 13.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-084 14.0 15.0 216 1.0 216 ZG-RC-24-084 19.0 25.0 141 6.0 844 ZG-RC-24-084 28.0 29.0 424 1.0 424 ZG-RC-24-085 48.0 49.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-085 51.0 52.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-085 57.0 58.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-089 10.0 11.0 316 1.0 316 ZG-RC-24-089 14.0 18.0 340 4.0 1,360 ZG-RC-24-090 46.0 48.0 142 2.0 284 ZG-RC-24-091 49.0 50.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-091 51.0 60.0 305 9.0 2,748 ZG-RC-24-092 47.0 48.0 472 1.0 472 ZG-RC-24-092 57.0 58.0 472 1.0 472 ZG-RC-24-099 34.0 35.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-125 11.0 12.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-125 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-127 60.0 66.0 323 6.0 1,940 ZG-RC-24-129 34.0 41.0 469 7.0 3,284 ZG-RC-24-138 26.0 30.0 227 4.0 908 ZG-RC-24-138 37.0 39.0 322 2.0 644 ZG-RC-24-139 23.0 28.0 178 5.0 892 ZG-RC-24-140 11.0 13.0 2,268 2.0 4,536 ZG-RC-24-142 1.0 5.0 1,881 4.0 7,524 Including 2.0 4.0 3,546 2.0 7,092 ZG-RC-24-142 8.0 9.0 220 1.0 220 ZG-RC-24-142 14.0 15.0 712 1.0 712 ZG-RC-24-213 37.0 38.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-RC-24-213 40.0 41.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-213 56.0 57.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-213 58.0 59.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-24-214 47.0 48.0 664 1.0 664 ZG-RC-24-214 57.0 58.0 668 1.0 668 ZG-RC-24-228 51.0 52.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-228 66.0 67.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-228 70.0 71.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-243 0.0 25.0 420 25.0 10,504 Including 9.0 13.0 1,242 4.0 4,968 ZG-RC-24-243 28.0 29.0 312 1.0 312 ZG-RC-24-254 1.0 3.0 86 2.0 172 ZG-RC-24-254 8.0 9.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-254 10.0 11.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-254 34.0 35.0 80 1.0 80 Underground T28 TD28-24-2030-327 0.0 6.0 144 6.0 864 TD28-24-2030-328 2.4 6.0 177 3.6 638 TD28-24-2030-328 10.8 12.0 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2030-329 0.0 9.6 519 9.6 4,982 TD28-24-2030-330 2.4 7.2 708 4.8 3,398 TD28-24-2030-330 15.6 16.8 88 1.2 106 TD28-24-2030-332 7.2 8.4 1,204 1.2 1,445 TD28-24-2030-332 9.6 10.8 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2030-332 14.4 16.8 640 2.4 1,536 TD28-24-2030-334 18.0 19.2 552 1.2 662 TD28-24-2030-334 20.4 26.4 211 6.0 1,267 TD28-24-2030-335 0.0 12.0 718 12.0 8,621 Including 2.4 6.0 1,447 3.6 5,208 TD28-24-2030-335 13.2 14.4 104 1.2 125 TD28-24-2030-335 15.6 16.8 112 1.2 134 TD28-24-2030-335 18.0 19.2 652 1.2 782 TD28-24-2030-335 22.8 24.0 508 1.2 610 TD28-24-2030-336 0.0 7.2 305 7.2 2,194 TD28-24-2030-336 8.4 9.6 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2030-337 3.6 12.0 189 8.4 1,584 TD28-24-2030-338 1.2 25.2 539 24.0 12,926 Including 9.6 15.6 1,558 6.0 9,350 TD28-24-2030-339 9.6 10.8 188 1.2 226 TD28-24-2030-340 0.0 3.6 120 3.6 432 TD28-24-2030-340 4.8 6.0 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2030-340 10.8 12.0 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2030-342 0.0 4.8 336 4.8 1,613 TD28-24-2030-342 12.0 13.2 400 1.2 480 TD28-24-2030-342 16.8 21.6 375 4.8 1,800 TD28-24-2030-342 25.2 26.4 492 1.2 590 TD28-24-2030-344 3.6 4.8 208 1.2 250 TD28-24-2030-351 2.4 4.8 98 2.4 235 TD28-24-2030-359 20.4 22.8 84 2.4 202 TD28-24-2030-360 0.0 1.2 96 1.2 115 TD28-24-2030-360 7.2 8.4 124 1.2 149 TD28-24-2030-360 9.6 10.8 92 1.2 110 TD28-24-2030-360 12.0 14.4 80 2.4 192 TD28-24-2030-360 15.6 16.8 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2030-360 20.4 21.6 86 1.2 103 TD28-24-2030-361 6.0 9.6 144 3.6 518 TD28-24-2030-361 10.8 13.2 84 2.4 202 TD28-24-2030-372 15.6 18.0 682 2.4 1,637 TD28-24-2050-316 3.6 4.8 172 1.2 206 TD28-24-2050-411 18.0 19.2 148 1.2 178 TD28-24-2050-412 19.2 26.4 705 7.2 5,078 Including 19.2 21.6 1,212 2.4 2,909 TD28-24-2050-413 2.4 3.6 560 1.2 672 TD28-24-2050-413 8.4 9.6 152 1.2 182 TD28-24-2050-413 18.0 20.4 326 2.4 782 TD28-24-2050-413 22.8 24.0 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2050-414 7.2 8.4 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2050-414 18.0 22.8 83 4.8 398 TD28-24-2050-416 9.6 10.8 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-2050-416 12.0 14.4 80 2.4 192 TD28-24-2050-416 15.6 16.8 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-2050-418 1.2 2.4 452 1.2 542 TD28-24-2050-418 6.0 7.2 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2050-418 10.8 16.8 86 6.0 518 TD28-24-2075-477 0.0 2.4 164 2.4 394 TD28-24-2075-479 0.0 1.2 386 1.2 463 TD28-24-2100-385 9.6 18.0 142 8.4 1,190 TD28-24-2100-385 20.4 21.6 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2100-386 10.8 12.0 88 1.2 106 TD28-24-2100-400 0.0 3.6 215 3.6 773 TD28-24-2100-423 1.2 2.4 400 1.2 480 TD28-24-2100-432 10.8 12.0 188 1.2 226 TD28-24-2100-432 20.4 21.6 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2100-439 9.6 10.8 136 1.2 163 TD28-24-2100-442 24.0 25.2 160 1.2 192 TD28-24-2100-447 9.6 18.0 89 8.4 744 TD28-24-2100-448 2.4 3.6 104 1.2 125 TD28-24-2100-448 10.8 12.0 124 1.2 149 TD28-24-2100-448 13.2 14.4 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-2100-448 22.8 24.0 132 1.2 158 TD28-24-2100-450 4.8 8.4 95 3.6 341 TD28-24-2100-455 8.4 16.8 178 8.4 1,493 TD28-24-2100-455 19.2 20.4 132 1.2 158 TD28-24-2100-456 12.0 15.6 125 3.6 451 TD28-24-2100-456 25.2 26.4 112 1.2 134 Underground YAK YAKD-24-1950-080 0.0 3.6 157 3.6 566 YAKD-24-1950-081 10.8 12.0 252 1.2 302 YAKD-24-1950-086 37.2 38.4 90 1.2 108 YAKD-24-1950-086 42.0 45.6 83 3.6 298 YAKD-24-1950-087 44.4 46.8 126 2.4 302 YAKD-24-1950-088 14.4 15.6 104 1.2 125 YAKD-24-1950-088 21.6 22.8 100 1.2 120 YAKD-24-1950-088 32.4 42.0 132 9.6 1,262 Including 32.4 36.0 216 3.6 778 YAKD-24-1950-088 46.8 48.0 88 1.2 106 YAKD-24-2000-106 19.2 24.0 229 4.8 1,099 YAKD-24-2000-108 6.0 7.2 104 1.2 125 YAKD-24-2000-108 44.4 45.6 272 1.2 326 YAKD-24-2000-111 33.6 34.8 96 1.2 115 YAKD-24-2000-115 9.6 10.8 84 1.2 101 YAKD-24-2000-115 15.6 16.8 80 1.2 96 YAKD-24-2000-117 22.8 24.0 76 1.2 91 YAKD-24-2000-117 25.2 26.4 332 1.2 398 YAKD-24-2000-117 32.4 45.6 169 13.2 2,237 Including 33.6 36.0 466 2.4 1,118 YAKD-24-2000-118 25.2 26.4 100 1.2 120 YAKD-24-2000-118 45.6 46.8 104 1.2 125 YAKD-24-2000-119 0.0 8.4 142 8.4 1,190 YAKD-24-2000-119 18.0 19.2 168 1.2 202 YAKD-24-2000-122 4.8 6.0 184 1.2 221 YAKD-24-2000-122 14.4 28.8 931 14.4 13,406 Including 21.6 26.4 2,054 4.8 9,859 YAKD-24-2000-130 20.4 21.6 80 1.2 96 YAKD-24-2000-130 22.8 34.8 729 12.0 8,750 Including 24.0 27.6 1,963 3.6 7,066 YAKD-24-2000-132 27.6 28.8 96 1.2 115 YAKD-24-2000-132 30.0 33.6 148 3.6 533 YAKD-24-2000-132 42.0 48.0 201 6.0 1,205 YAKD-24-2050-169 25.2 27.6 1,128 2.4 2,707 YAKD-24-2050-173 12.0 36.0 117 24.0 2,818 YAKD-24-2050-175 16.8 25.2 127 8.4 1,066 YAKD-24-2050-175 26.4 27.6 100 1.2 120 YAKD-24-2050-176 30.0 31.2 280 1.2 336 YAKD-24-2050-176 39.6 40.8 92 1.2 110 YAKD-24-2075-091 34.8 39.6 269 4.8 1,291 YAKD-24-2075-092 7.2 8.4 440 1.2 528 YAKD-24-2075-093 16.8 19.2 180 2.4 432 YAKD-24-2075-096 16.8 18.0 160 1.2 192 YAKD-24-2075-096 36.0 43.2 197 7.2 1,421 1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

