Foresight’s Cutting-Edge 3D Perception Technology in Line with Expected Trump Administration's Support for Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

Ness Ziona, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that its stereoscopic 3D perception systems would likely comply with the strategic initiative of the impending Trump administration’s recent publicly stated commitment to establish a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles and make it a top priority for the Department of Transportation.

We believe that the Company's existing 3D perception systems, leveraging a unique combination of visible-light and thermal long-wave infrared stereoscopic cameras, offer superior detection capabilities, making it well-suited for integration as the primary sensor suite in autonomous vehicles. By developing advanced vision technologies that provide precise environmental mapping and object detection, Foresight aims to meet the emerging standards and capitalize on new opportunities created by the impending Trump administration's supportive approach to autonomous vehicle development.

The current federal regulatory framework presents substantial challenges for companies aiming to deploy large-scale fleets of fully autonomous vehicles, particularly those without traditional control interfaces. This new initiative aims to address the existing regulatory hurdles while ensuring public safety and promoting innovation in the rapidly evolving autonomous vehicle sector. The impending Trump administration's expected proactive approach reflects a commitment to creating an environment that supports the advancement and integration of autonomous driving technology within the United States transportation sector.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com , follow @ForesightAuto1 on “X” (formerly Twitter), or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the belief that its stereoscopic 3D perception systems would likely comply with the impending Trump administration’s potential federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles, the belief that the Company's existing 3D perception systems offer superior detection capabilities, that the Company aims to meet the emerging standards and capitalize on new opportunities created by the impending Trump administration's supportive approach to autonomous vehicle development, and potential plans and details concerning the impending Trump administration’s plans and approach to autonomous driving. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 27, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.