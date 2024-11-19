Cyderes joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Toronto / London / Kansas City, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, an industry-leading provider in security services on a global scale, announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of security partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats. Cyderes protects organizations’ critical assets from complex cyber threats, ensuring operational continuity and resilience. Incorporating Microsoft security products, including Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Cyderes delivers end-to-end comprehensive cybersecurity services, including managed security, identity and access management, and expert services for complex, multi-cloud environments. This empowers customers to manage risks, detect threats, and respond in real-time. Through MISA, Cyderes now seamlessly integrates with Microsoft’s trusted security technology, allowing organizations to maximize their Microsoft investments, transforming their operations into modern security ecosystems and driving secure, scalable business outcomes.

“Joining MISA underscores our commitment to delivering transformative cybersecurity,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. “Our team delivers the expertise, processes, and technology to help clients master risk management, detect threats, and respond swiftly. Our 24/7 protection allows organizations to fully use their Microsoft security stack, enhancing threat detection, expediting remediation, and driving smarter prevention strategies. Collaborating with Microsoft enhances our mission to deliver impactful, round-the-clock security that fuels our clients’ success.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Cyderes, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs), MISA is dedicated to collaborative efforts that strengthen security across all fronts. With solutions like Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 365 Defender, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Purview, the network’s mission is to deliver intelligent, integrated security tools that protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an evolving threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Cyderes:

Founded in 2003, Cyderes is the industry-leading Cyber Defense and Response provider, offering award-winning managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), and professional services. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Managed Security Services Providers, Cyderes helps enterprise customers manage cyber risk. With operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, Cyderes continues to set the standard for excellence in cybersecurity solutions.

