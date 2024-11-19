Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84921/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-11-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007 6 / 7Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 440000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR
(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0186 EUR
(3): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 520000 Volume weighted average price: 0.01823 EUR
Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
