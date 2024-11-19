Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions

| Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions 


Person subject to the notification requirement 

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew 

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc Oy 

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644 


Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 

Reference number: 84921/5/4 


Transaction date: 2024-11-12 

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) 

Instrument type: SHARE 

ISIN: FI0009008007 6 / 7Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


Transaction details 

(1): Volume: 440000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR 

(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0186 EUR 

(3): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR 


Aggregated transactions 

(3): Volume: 520000 Volume weighted average price: 0.01823 EUR



Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com


