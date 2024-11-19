Syncfusion® Launches Bold BI® AI Assistant in New Volume Release

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc.®, the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has released Bold BI® Volume 8, introducing an AI-powered embedded analytics assistant as well as additional feature updates.
"Bold BI® was designed from the ground up to be user-friendly, and AI is further transforming how our users engage with information,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “With Bold BI® v8, we’re proud to introduce our AI assistant for embedded analytics—a feature that enriches data visualization and collaboration and simplifies how organizations harness their data, driving smarter decision-making and innovation."
Using conversational analytics, Bold BI’s® AI assistant streamlines data interaction and empowers users to uncover deeper insights, ask complex questions, and receive instant, context-aware responses. The AI assistant:
- Eliminates the need for complex manual design in Bold BI’s® dashboard designer, allowing users to create and update widgets through natural language prompts.
- Supports data analytics without altering existing visualization widgets, so users can explore and compare data within current dashboards.
- Integrates into embedded applications. Users can employ conversational analytics to interact dynamically with their data within existing workflows.
Additionally, Bold BI’s® latest versions, 8.1 and 8.2, introduced several key feature updates:
- Enhanced Data Visualization: Offers advanced options for creating more intuitive and visually compelling dashboards.
- Improved Performance: Delivers faster data processing and dashboard rendering, enhancing the user experience.
- Advanced Collaboration Tools: Introduces features that facilitate better teamwork and sharing of data among users.
- Expanded Platform Support: Strengthens and improves compatibility with Windows, Docker, Linux, Kubernetes, and Azure platforms, ensuring seamless integration and deployment.
Bold BI® and Bold Reports®, Syncfusion’s® embedded data visualization platforms, now integrate with cloud-based data provider Snowflake. Bold Reports® is a user-friendly, robust solution that helps organizations of all sizes unlock the full potential of their data. Review site G2 has recently awarded Bold Reports® Best Support and High Performer badges in its recent quarterly Grid® Report.
Bold BI® and Bold Reports® offer full-featured free trials. For more information about these solutions and the Syncfusion® ecosystem, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem/.
About Syncfusion, Inc.®
Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion® was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,800 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion® prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.
