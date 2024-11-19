LogicMark Launches Revolutionary Medical Alert Device, Freedom Alert Max, Offering Cellular Communication Technology and 24/7 Assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the launch of Freedom Alert Max , the latest advancement in the company’s on-the-go product suite. The most advanced medical alert on the market, the Freedom Alert Max offers over-the-air updates providing new features and improvements regularly, such as medication reminders and the fall detection algorithm. Freedom Alert Max offers geofencing for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's, cellular communication technology, fall detection, and the 988 Lifeline programmed into the device, adding to the company’s feature-rich offerings. Combining the 24/7 reassurance of a monitored medical alert device with the convenience of a cell phone, Freedom Alert Max addresses the growing need for modern, mobile technology for seniors and their caregivers in a single device.





The Freedom Alert Max display screen is easy to use with large buttons and text, making it accessible even for users with impaired vision.

Freedom Alert Max is the first fall detection device to come to market with emergency video for caregivers, provided through the Care Village app. The device has two cameras that allow caregivers and family members to understand if and how the device user has fallen and have a visual of their well-being. Videos only provide a live feed accessible solely by caregivers in an emergency and are not saved for any future use. The device also ensures that vulnerable seniors get help as quickly as possible during mental and emotional crises. With 22% of suicides occurring in the older adult population, the device seeks to support this population by coming pre-programmed with the suicide and crisis lifeline (988).

The Freedom Alert Max’s proprietary fall detection technology senses falls and sudden movements and immediately calls for help, even if the person cannot speak or use the device. As falls and movements are detected, the LogicMark algorithm can learn patterns to prevent false positives and use that information to predict when future falls are likely to happen.

Robust GPS location and geofencing capabilities eliminate the concern of aging adults with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia wandering off, while still offering independence and the ability to age in place. Geofencing will allow caregivers to set a map boundary and receive alert notifications when the device crosses those areas. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million Americans care for those w ith Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia , making these features incredibly important for seniors and their caregivers.

An on-the-go device that is ready to use out of the box, Freedom Alert Max provides 24/7 monitoring, meaning that help is always available to dispatch emergency services or alert caregivers that their assistance is needed. The device pairs with the companion smartphone app, Care Village , to provide real-time emergency alert notifications, device location monitoring, geofence set up, and more. Caregivers can call LogicMark to activate the device and then add contacts, avoiding any setup the users must do themselves. The device has no lock screen and is simple to use, focusing on communication, safety, and emergency features rather than apps, texting, and internet browsing. Each user can have a care team comprised of multiple caregivers as contacts on the device and connected through the Care Village Caregiver App, but they can also designate an “on-call” caregiver as the primary contact for emergencies. The “on-call” caregiver can change, allowing for shifts, the sharing of tasks, and easier coordination between the care team members, easing the stress of caretaking for loved ones.

The Freedom Alert Max has a feature-rich offering stack, including:

24/7 U.S.-Based Monitoring

Mobile, 4G LTE Technology

Fall Detection

Geofencing Location Boundaries

Emergency Caregiver Video

GPS Location Services

Easy-to-Use Touch Screen & Form Factor

Real-Time Caregiver Emergency Alerts

Reliable, Two-Way Communication

Unlimited, Non-Emergency Calls with Caregivers and Non-Caregivers

Simple Care Coordination for Family, Friends, & Caregivers

Pre-programmed Crisis and Suicide Lifeline (988)

Care Village Caregiver App for Device Pairing (available on iOS and Android)

Remote Setup and Contact Configuration

“Today’s aging, but still active, population deserves access to smart and intuitive technology that empowers them to be independent. Requiring aging adults to keep up with and charge multiple devices to feel safe can be cumbersome and unmanageable. It’s also critical for them to receive help within the first hour of a fall or another emergency to decrease any potential negative effects on their physical or mental well-being,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “Freedom Alert Max solves these challenges with its user-friendly operating system and robust platform. We remain committed to using a predictive approach that strengthens responsiveness and prevents the possibility of accidents. We’re honored to provide aging adults with groundbreaking, accessible technology designed for optimal ease, but also provides their families and care teams with greater peace of mind around the well-being of their loved ones.”

The Freedom Alert Max is now available for a one-time activation fee of $54.99, a monthly unlimited cellular plan of $19.99, and a 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring fee of $34.99. New users can participate in a 90-day free trial for fall detection and geofencing during sign-up.

To learn more about Freedom Alert Max, or to purchase a device today, visit https://www.logicmark.com/product/freedom-alert-max/ . The device will also be available on Amazon.com. A media kit with images is available here .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides medical alert and health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning are passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that elevates its products as preferred solutions and enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.

