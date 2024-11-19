Biopharma Leaders of Color (BLOC) Announces Board of Directors and Establishes Executive Council to Expand and Enhance Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharma Leaders of Color (BLOC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the professional advancement of people of color and growing the representation of leaders from underrepresented communities within the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries, today announced the expansion of its operational structure, including its Board of Directors (“the Board”) and Executive Council.

BLOC’s Board is composed of industry luminaries with deep expertise spanning corporate governance, venture capital, patient access and communications, commercial transactions, and non-profit management:

BLOC co-founder Rob Perez is Operating Partner at General Atlantic and Founder & Chairman of Life Science Cares. Perez brings more than 30 years of experience as a biopharmaceutical operating executive and former President and CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Life Science Cares, a national organization that provides human and financial capital from the life sciences industry to nonprofits working to alleviate the impact of poverty in the United States (US).



BLOC co-founder Jackie Grant is a Principal at Abingworth, where she brings more than 15 years of life sciences experience spanning business development, research, and venture investment. Grant built deep transactional experience in the business development group at Genentech, with primary responsibility for partnering activities in neuroscience, and was previously with SVHealth Investors.



BLOC Executive Director Stephen Abreu is a Partner at Sidley Austin LLP, where he structures and negotiates complex intellectual property and commercial transactions for life sciences companies. Abreu is a trained molecular biologist and has led monoclonal antibody research and development programs for early stage biotech companies. Abreu has been recognized as a Top 100 National Black Lawyer.



José Juves is Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs at X4 Pharmaceuticals. He was previously a Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs at Takeda and Wave Life Sciences. Juves has also held a range of commercial leadership roles at the country, regional, and global levels at Biogen in Switzerland, Argentina, and the US.



Mathew Mitchell is Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Arialys Therapeutics. Mitchell previously directed corporate development and strategic partnerships at Cidara Therapeutics, BD Biosciences, and Scripps Research. He has partnered at nearly every stage of drug development, representing more than $1.7 billion in transaction value.



The BLOC Executive Council will function as executive leadership of BLOC and oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization:

Stephen Abreu has been appointed by the Board as Executive Director. He will lead the organization’s overall strategy and vision in alignment with BLOC’s mission and goals.



Anthony Donahue has been appointed as Director of Operations for BLOC. He has more than 20 years of technical & leadership experience in the US Military and most recently held positions as a CFO and a COO of a $55-million-dollar eCommerce conglomerate. Donahue has a medical science degree from Harvard Medical School and a diploma in diplomatic studies from the University of Oxford.



Willie T. Reaves has been appointed as Director of Community Engagement. Reaves is Head of Public Engagement at Cellino. He was previously the Chief Business Strategy Innovation Officer at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and currently serves on the National Leadership Council of the Society for Science.



“I am thrilled to see BLOC formalize and expand its operational leadership as the organization continues to build community, advance representation, and grow diverse leadership within the life sciences industry. The Board and Executive Council bring a wealth of experience that will help us grow and broaden our impact through engaging and empowering events, programming and mentorship,” said Rob Perez, Co-Founder of BLOC.

“I am honored to serve as BLOC’s first Executive Director and couldn’t be more excited to build upon our signature events, organizational partnerships, and curated networking opportunities, ensuring that we support people at every stage of their professional journey from emerging to established and executive leaders,” said Stephen Abreu, Executive Director of BLOC.

Biopharma Leaders of Color began as an organic LinkedIn group dedicated to fostering community. Now, with more than 1,300 members across the US and regular events on the east and west coasts, BLOC has established itself as a convener and catalyst for professional advancement. Signature events include the BLOC receptions held annually during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which garnered more than 300 attendees in 2024, as well as the annual reception held during the BIO International Convention.

About BLOC

BLOC fosters a dedicated community of life sciences leaders of color united to advance the success of underrepresented people throughout the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical industries. For more information, visit https://biopharmaleadersofcolor.org.

