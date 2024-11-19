Mediavine Partners with Scope3 to Decarbonize Digital Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announces its strategic partnership with Scope3 , a sustainability platform working to decarbonize media and advertising, to further its goals of reducing its carbon footprint and championing sustainable practices within the programmatic advertising space.

Through this partnership, Mediavine and Scope3 will identify and take action on decarbonization opportunities across Mediavine's portfolio of ad solutions. The partnership will begin with a diligent audit of the environmental impact of Mediavine’s tech stack, to accurately model and report on emissions generated in the supply path from digital advertising purchases on Mediavine's portfolio of websites. Utilizing Scope3’s Collaborative Sustainability Platform will provide the Mediavine team with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources that highlight the greatest areas of impact, and opportunities to drive greater efficiency. Together, Scope3 and Mediavine will package and communicate the emission reduction benefits of Mediavine’s inventory to major brands and agencies, encouraging them to leverage these carbon insights for future media investments.

Today's announcement furthers Mediavine's ongoing dedication to sustainability, building on previous collaborations with measurement platform 51toCarbonZero to quantitatively measure its corporate emissions for 2023, and to develop a strategy toward net-zero goals. Mediavine was also one of the first publisher partners to join Ad Net Zero ’s five-step action plan, the largest coalition of companies across the ad industry focused on reducing the carbon impact of developing, producing, and running advertising.

“As the largest exclusive ad management firm in the U.S., we have a responsibility to lead the charge towards a more sustainable digital advertising industry,” said Amanda Martin, CRO at Mediavine. “Collaborating with an industry-leading company like Scope3, that is working to create large-scale change within advertising, is a significant step in the right direction for a more efficient future.”

“Our mission at Scope3 is to equip organizations with the insights they need to reduce their environmental impact while improving efficiency and effectiveness across the advertising ecosystem,” said David Fischer, Head of Ad Tech Platforms at Scope3. “This partnership with Mediavine reinforces our commitment to transparency and sustainability. Together, we’re empowering businesses to make data-informed decisions that drive better outcomes for advertisers and publishers while supporting companies’ sustainability and corporate responsibility goals.”

Mediavine and Scope3 are excited to join in their shared goal of maximizing efficiency in supply chains to improve performance while reducing emissions. By opening the door for more transparency in carbon emissions, Mediavine and Scope3 hope this will encourage marketers and advertisers to be conscious of the decisions they make when considering where to place their ad dollars.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier , Great Place to Work® , I nc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Press Contact:

Kite Hill PR for Mediavine

kyle@kitehillpr.com