Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy, Eitan Goldstein, are scheduled to attend the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. Chris Fritz, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Tenable, is scheduled to attend the BTIG Virtual Software Forum. Vintz is also scheduled to attend the Barclays Global Technology Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

December 3, 2024

BTIG Virtual Software Forum

December 9, 2024

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

December 11, 2024

