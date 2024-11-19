PriceSpider Promotes Key Executives to Accelerate Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the brand commerce leader that makes every digital touchpoint shoppable, today announced the promotion of key leaders to accelerate growth and build on current momentum. Industry veteran Florencia Schiavon was appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President Brett Banner was tapped to lead the company’s global product, marketing and community strategy. The new appointments strengthen PriceSpider’s leadership team with proven industry veterans, underlining the company's ongoing commitment to expansion and innovation.

“Florencia and Brett have been instrumental in cementing PriceSpider as the leader in shoppable solutions for omnichannel brands,” said Anthony Ferry, Chief Executive Officer at PriceSpider. “We have an aggressive roadmap for product innovation and expansion into new markets, and Brett and Flo have the experience and proven track record to execute it.”

Schiavon joined PriceSpider nearly a year ago and quickly made an impact by driving significant growth for PriceSpider across EMEA. In her new role, she will continue to drive the company’s growth by strengthening the sales and customer success teams. Prior to joining PriceSpider, Schiavon held senior leadership roles at top ecommerce tech companies, including Edge by Ascential and CommerceIQ, where she managed portfolios of over $50 million.

“PriceSpider is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in shoppable solutions with a strong emphasis on bringing value to multichannel brands worldwide through data-driven performance insights and the tech to help them optimize the entire path to purchase,” said Schiavon. “I’m honored to step into a bigger leadership role within the company to lead revenue and go-to-market strategies that build on the company’s current momentum.”

Banner serves as the Senior Vice President of Strategy at PriceSpider, where he guides the company’s market, product, community and thought leadership efforts. Since joining PriceSpider in 2019, Banner has grown PriceSpider’s Customer Success team by 300% to support the world’s largest network of brands, retailers and sellers. He has spent his career in leadership roles at large organizations working with brand leaders to empower global commerce teams to drive better sales, profitability and market share.

Over the past year, PriceSpider significantly expanded its presence in EMEA and rolled out several new solutions and product features, earning numerous industry accolades. PriceSpider has redefined the shoppable category in giving brands control over the critical moments of the shopper journey across the offsite and onsite experience with a platform-agnostic solution that spans across any channel, any digital touchpoint and any path to purchase. The company recently won the 2024 Global Tech Awards for the “E-commerce Technology” category. The award recognizes outstanding achievements of tech organizations and professionals who are making an impact with technology across the world.

To learn more about PriceSpider and its shoppable solutions, please visit pricespider.com .

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands unify commerce with software and data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today’s shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our commerce enablement platform has helped the world’s most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products, shoppers, retailers and social channels. Backed by the largest global network of retailer connections and partnerships, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower shoppers to easily find the products they’re looking for and brands to drive profitability and optimize every shoppable moment. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.