Paperclip and Apeiron Gate Partner to Enhance Medical Summary Delivery

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, an innovative leader in content management and data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Apeiron Gate, a provider of medical summaries and data-driven solutions for the life insurance market. Apeiron Gate will leverage Paperclip’s Internet eXpress service to facilitate the secure delivery of Medical Summaries to distribution networks and insurance companies.

Internet eXpress, designed as a digital equivalent to FedEx, offers a robust many-to-many document exchange platform with three secure delivery options: Secure eXchange (workflow-to-workflow integration), Secure Email (providing download notifications through a secure portal), and Secure Fax. In 2023, Internet eXpress facilitated the exchange of over 70 million documents across 600 endpoints. This service ensures businesses have a single, secure channel to exchange documents with trading partners, complete with tracking and accountability.

"We are thrilled that Aperion Gate has chosen to utilize the widely trusted Internet eXpress network for delivering their Medical Summaries,” said Suzy Tuck, SVP of Sales at Paperclip. “It is a great privilege to be the trusted highway for delivery of sensitive information, providing the security and audit necessary. We look forward to amplifying the transformative impact that Paperclip’s solutions can have to Apeiron Gate operations and customer experience."

Apeiron Gate delivers innovative, data-driven solutions for the life insurance industry, specializing in comprehensive medical summaries and a seamless, straight-through workflow. Our newest product, The Exchange, integrates distribution, operations, and vendor support to streamline the informal application process, boosting efficiency and enhancing user experience. Apeiron Gate proudly offers Paperclip’s Internet eXpress service for secure delivery of our solutions.

“Apeiron Gate’s Exchange trial platform tackles the entire process—not just isolated parts,” said Mike McCarty, Chief Underwriting Officer for Advisors Excel. “By bringing together distribution, carriers, and vendors in one seamless solution, they’re enabling real industry change that boosts placed business, streamlines operations, and leverages data for actionable insights. As a user, I've seen offers in less than 24 hours and have been able to negotiate high target premium cases in days rather than weeks! Partnering with Paperclip means Apeiron Gate can deliver these innovations to market securely and swiftly.”

Paperclip delivers cutting-edge solutions including Mojo Data Transcription for structured and unstructured documents, SAFE Searchable Encryption, Virtual Client Folder, Internet eXpress, and eM4 Encrypted Email with SIGN e-signing functionality. All Paperclip solutions are tailored to streamline content management and bolster data security for the financial services and insurance sectors.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Apeiron Gate

As an innovator in data-driven solutions for the life insurance industry, Apeiron Gate understands the complexities of underwriting and operations. We transform unstructured data into structured, digital formats tailored to your needs. Our flagship product, The Exchange platform, integrates medical record retrieval, comprehensive summaries, and a seamless workflow—connecting distributors, carriers, and vendors to boost efficiency, reduce cycle times, and deliver actionable insights. Partnering with Apeiron Gate means accessing a team dedicated to unlocking the right solution for you. Ready to learn more? Visit www.ApeironGate.com.

