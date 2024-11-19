Holiday Music Returns to TuneIn with Eight Festive Stations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced the release of eight holiday-themed stations to help spread cheer well into the new year. Now available for free across the U.S. and Canada, these festive stations offer music across different genres, including rock, jazz, country and much more. Due to popular demand, TuneIn is extending the availability of its holiday lineup through January 30, 2025.

TuneIn’s Holiday Lineup Includes:

Holiday Hits : A playlist of holiday favorites featuring artists like Mariah Carey, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Wham!, Sia and more.

: A playlist of holiday favorites featuring artists like Mariah Carey, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Wham!, Sia and more. Holiday Standards : A soundtrack of sentimental classical holiday songs performed by legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett.

: A soundtrack of sentimental classical holiday songs performed by legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett. Country Christmas : A seasonal spread of Christmas songs from country music stars like Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more.

: A seasonal spread of Christmas songs from country music stars like Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more. Classical Holiday : A selection of symphonic Christmas classics featuring everything from ballet and operatic standbys, like Tchaikovsky’s iconic The Nutcracker, to holiday masterworks from all of the greats.

: A selection of symphonic Christmas classics featuring everything from ballet and operatic standbys, like Tchaikovsky’s iconic The Nutcracker, to holiday masterworks from all of the greats. Holiday Jazz : A collection of commercial-free soothing sounds sponsored by Amazon from the jazz legends of yesterday and today, including classic Christmas standards by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Vince Guaraldi.

: A collection of commercial-free soothing sounds sponsored by Amazon from the jazz legends of yesterday and today, including classic Christmas standards by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Vince Guaraldi. Navidad Latina : A mix featuring holiday hits from stars like Ozuna and Víctor Manuelle, and Christmas classics from legends like José Feliciano, Yuri and Luis Miguel.

: A mix featuring holiday hits from stars like Ozuna and Víctor Manuelle, and Christmas classics from legends like José Feliciano, Yuri and Luis Miguel. Kids Christmas : A festive and family-friendly station featuring playful versions of Christmas classics.

: A festive and family-friendly station featuring playful versions of Christmas classics. Rock Holiday: A commercial-free rockin’ radio station sponsored by Amazon for gathering around the Christmas tree with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, Coldplay and Elton John.

“This year, we’re turning the holiday music on at TuneIn earlier and keeping it going well into the new year to spread a little extra cheer. We’ve brought back all of our fan-favorite stations like Holiday Standards, Country Christmas and more, along with two commercial-free stations for uninterrupted holiday tunes," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.

The holiday stations complement TuneIn’s comprehensive collection of audio entertainment that is designed to bring people together through music, sports and more. Listeners can access all eight holiday stations, as well as 100,000+ radio stations and millions of podcasts through more than 200 different connected devices and vehicles to enjoy TuneIn almost anywhere.

No matter your favorite genre, TuneIn invites listeners to join us in celebrating the holidays at TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.