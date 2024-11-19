Newsweek Unveils America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 in Collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , announced today the release of the America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 ranking. As Americans seek trusted partners to navigate their financial journeys, this list highlights the firms that provide exceptional guidance, transparency, and personalized support.

According to recent data , 77% of Americans feel uncertain about their financial future. This ranking responds to the need, featuring financial advisories that demonstrate outstanding asset performance, client satisfaction, and industry expertise, offering clients a roadmap to financial confidence and growth.

The analysis, which reviewed over 15,000 SEC-registered financial advisories, applied rigorous criteria to identify firms exceeding the benchmarks in asset and client growth, adviser qualifications, service breadth, and conflict-of-interest management. To qualify, firms needed to hold a minimum of $20 million in assets under management, have a clean disciplinary record, and be registered for at least two years. The top 750 firms made the cut for 2025.

"America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 spotlights firms that exemplify the highest standards of fiduciary excellence, transparency, and client-first commitment," said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. "These firms are not only helping individuals and businesses grow their wealth but are also empowering them with the confidence to make informed financial decisions. We’re proud to recognize their role in building a more financially secure future for Americans."

This year’s honorees include Facet Wealth, Sarofim Trust Co., and Shade Tree Advisors—firms that represent the gold standard of financial advising in today’s market.

For further details and the complete list of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025, visit: newsweek.com/atfaf-2025

