Forward Solutions Announces Merger with Philip J. Boren, Inc. to Establish New E-commerce and Club Division

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a leading force in outsourced sales and marketing, is excited to announce a strategic merger with Philip J. Boren, Inc., a premier sales organization renowned for its expertise in connecting manufacturers with solutions to navigate the E-commerce and Club markets. This merger marks a significant milestone for Forward Solutions as it expands its operations and introduces a new E-commerce and Club Channel Division.

Philip J. Boren, Inc., established in 1967 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has a rich history of facilitating successful partnerships between manufacturers and retailers through exceptional services and retail expertise. Their comprehensive support services, which include digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), account management, and strategic planning, have helped numerous brands achieve remarkable growth and visibility.

The merger between Forward Solutions and Philip J. Boren, Inc. is a strategic alignment of strengths that will enhance Forward Solutions' capabilities in the e-commerce space. By integrating Philip J. Boren, Inc.’s data-driven systems and retail expertise with Forward Solutions' robust infrastructure, the new E-commerce Channel Division will provide unparalleled service to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and consumers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philip J. Boren, Inc. into the Forward Solutions family,” said Joe Orednick, President and CEO of Forward Solutions. “This merger signifies a pivotal step in our strategy to invest in and expand our E-commerce and Club capabilities. Together, we will drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers through innovative solutions and data insights.”

Jim Boren, President of Philip J. Boren, Inc., emphasized the companies’ shared vision and dedication to their manufacturers’ success. “We are excited to join Forward Solutions and become part of their growth strategy,” said Boren. “Our commitment to growing sales, marketing, and solutions for our manufacturers aligns seamlessly with Forward Solutions' vision. Joining forces will allow us to provide even greater sales support and services to our manufacturers and their end customers across the E-commerce and Club landscapes.”

The newly formed E-commerce and Club Channel Division will operate under the Forward Solutions umbrella while retaining the individual expertise, relationships, and strengths of Philip J. Boren, Inc. Customers can expect business operations to continue without disruption, with enhanced support and services tailored to their specific needs.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is a diverse group of service companies offering sales, marketing, and data solutions to organizations across the country. With unrivaled connections, deep expertise, and a customer-first approach, we empower clients with the comprehensive support and tools needed to grow their business. Our manufacturer representative portfolio includes Avision™, Curate™, Electris360™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™. Additionally, C3Team™ and Xpand Demand™ serve manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.

About Philip J. Boren, Inc.

Philip J. Boren, Inc., founded in 1967, is a leading sales organization based in Bellevue, Washington, that represents the best consumer product brands to E-commerce and Club partners. With a commitment to building strong partnerships and providing exceptional services, Philip J. Boren, Inc. has helped numerous manufacturers achieve significant growth through retail expertise, digital marketing, and data-driven solutions.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com