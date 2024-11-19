Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics secures bridge financing

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN November 19, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has secured access to bridge financing of up to SEK 5 million from Karolinska Development, the company’s largest shareholder. The funding enables Modus to initiate the recently approved phase 2a study in chronic kidney disease.

”Modus Therapeutics research is gaining momentum and with this funding they now have the opportunity to maintain a good pace of development and start the recently approved phase 2a clinical trial," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Modus Therapeutics, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is developing the drug candidate sevuparin as a potential treatment for several major healthcare needs including sepsis/septic shock and other disorders with severe systemic inflammation, as well as states of anemia, related to chronic inflammation such as kidney disease.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership interest, and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment, in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 66% and 8%, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

