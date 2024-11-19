U.S. Confectionery Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028 - The Hershey Company, Mars and Ferrero Continue to Dominate the Market

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America Confectionery - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US confectionery sector expected to grow from $47.9 billion in 2023 to $56.1 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2%.In volume terms, the sector is expected to grow from 3.04 billion kg in 2023 to 3.26 billion kg in 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.4%.
Chocolate is the largest category in value and volume terms. The Hershey Company, Mars and Ferrero are the top three companies in the US confectionery sector. In the US, consumption of confectionery is higher among females than males.
- Per capita consumption of confectionery in the US was higher than regional and global levels in 2023.
- Chocolate was the leading category in both value and volume terms
- Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the US confectionery sector, with a value share of 38% in 2023
- The Hershey Company accounted for a value share of 24.2% in 2023
Company Coverage:
- The Hershey Company
- Mars Incorporated
- Ferrero
- Nestle
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
- Mondelez International Inc
- Perfetti Van Melle SpA
- Tootsie Roll Industries Inc
