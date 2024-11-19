Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 11 to November 15, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 19, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 11 TO NOVEMBER 15, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 11/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,101 82.9184 XPAR 11/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,223 82.9225 CEUX 11/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,778 82.9342 TQEX 11/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,017 82.9482 AQEU 12/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,700 82.3099 XPAR 12/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 20,874 82.2652 CEUX 12/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,044 82.1793 TQEX 12/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,626 82.1192 AQEU 13/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 13,032 81.7841 XPAR 13/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,638 81.7568 CEUX 13/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,255 81.788 TQEX 13/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,364 81.8187 AQEU 14/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,635 82.5519 XPAR 14/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 27,571 82.5418 CEUX 14/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,349 82.4881 TQEX 14/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,408 82.7313 AQEU 15/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,157 82.866 XPAR 15/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,273 82.854 CEUX 15/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 651 82.7485 TQEX 15/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 678 82.7799 AQEU Total 146,374 82.3620

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served every day

11.2 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 23, 2024)

