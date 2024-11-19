Huntress Launches Integration with Microsoft Defender for Business and is Recognized with Microsoft Verified Small and Medium Business (SMB) Solution Status

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress today announced its new integration with Microsoft Defender for Business and Microsoft 365 Business Premium and that it has achieved Microsoft Verified Small & Medium Business (SMB) solution status through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Microsoft’s Verified SMB Solution status highlights the crucial role of partner collaboration in protecting small and medium businesses against increasing cyberattacks. By achieving this status, Huntress has demonstrated that its solution is purpose-built for the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB customers and is tightly integrated with Microsoft security technology, including Microsoft Defender for Business. Microsoft Defender for Business brings comprehensive endpoint security to SMBs, available through Microsoft 365 Business Premium or as a standalone solution.

Huntress enables internal and outsourced IT teams to build strong defenses, increase their cybersecurity knowledge, and protect their livelihoods. Huntress’s human-led SOC fully manages the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and SIEM, helping to elevate security for SMBs.

In addition to its existing integration with Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Huntress has integrated its Managed EDR service with Microsoft Defender for Business standalone and, as part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, is available today. The integration provides MSPs an easy and affordable way to extend their security with Huntress’ elite team of threat hunters who monitor and analyze Defender events to optimize detection accuracy, reduce the burden of managing Defender, and facilitate quick responses. In addition, Huntress has integrated its Managed ITDR offering with Microsoft Entra to assign identity risk levels and stop identity-based attacks, including business email compromise.

“We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to protect our joint customers and to multiply the value of their existing investments,” said Odin Olson, VP of Business Development at Huntress.

"With the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses, customers are seeking top-tier security solutions to protect themselves. That is why I am excited to congratulate Huntress on achieving Microsoft Verified: SMB Solution status. The new Huntress integrations with Microsoft 365 Business Premium, and Defender for Business, will enable managed service providers to easily implement and scale the security services that small business customers need", said Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

Huntress is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

